Amazon slash price of Philips Fidelio X2 headphones in huge sale

Amazon have slashed their prices on gadgets and electrical goods with a pair of Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones down by more than £100.

The headphones normally retail at £269 but today (August 25) they are down to £129 in Amazon’s #ShopTheFuture Bank Holiday Sale. Visit here for more information.

The headphones feature High Resolution Audio, which plays your music in its purest form, acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity, dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease, deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort and breathable velour cushions to help dispel pressure and heat.

Prices are also down on a host of other items including an LG 65 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV, an LG PH550G Portable Projector, a black LG 4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-Ray Player, and a black LG Home Theatre Speaker System.

Other items in Amazon’s sale include the Toshiba 55-Inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV with Freeview Play, Crazybaby’s Mars Levitation Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Speaker and an Android’s 5.1 LED Movie Projector.

Amazon are also currently offering £10 off their Amazon Music Unlimited service with code NME10.

It’s Amazon’s music streaming services with over 40 million songs. You can listen to the music you want, as much as you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.

Amazon Music Unlimited is not just limited to working on computers, tablets or phones – it’s clever enough to work on smart tellies or Amazon’s Echo. If you have one you can just ask for a tune and Amazon will sort you out. If you’ve got more questions we’ve got a page explaining Amazon Music Unlimited.