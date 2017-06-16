Is The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Peppers’ really the greatest album of all time? These kids certainly do not think so
It used to be a truth universally acknowledged that The Beatles’ ‘Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ – which turned 50 this month – is one of the best, if not the best, albums of all time. But is it really, or is it just a load of old hippy tosh? Leonie Cooper tries out the ultimate classic album on some fresh ears and lets a bunch of kids decide whether it’s the perfect record – or actually kind of ‘meh’…
Duke, four
What’s your favourite music?
Duke: “The Fire Song.” [Duke’s mum tells us he’s a big fan of Ibibio Sound System’s ‘The Pot Is On Fire’, which Duke then plays us]
When do you think the Beatles’ music is from?
Duke: “I don’t know.”
Does it sound like it’s from a long time ago?
Duke: “Yeah.”
Can you play ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ on your guitar?
Duke: “Yeah!”
When you grow up are you going to be in a band?
Duke: “I’m going to play music by myself.”
Will you write better songs than The Beatles?
Duke: “Yes.”
Are any of these Beatles songs as good as ‘The Fire Song’?
Duke: “‘The Fire Song’ is better.”
Are these the best songs you’ve ever heard or are they silly?
Duke: “They’re silly. They’re for adults.”
VERDICT: ‘Sgt Pepper’s’ is not the greatest album of all time.
Mika, four
Who’s your favourite Beatle?
[Mika points to Ringo]
He’s called Ringo…
Mika: “Ringo?”
Mika’s dad: “What does Ringo mean in Japanese?”
Mika: ‘Apple!”
What do you like about him?
Mika: “Pink.”
This song’s called ‘Fixing A Hole’ – do you like it?
[Mika gets a spade and starts digging holes in the garden]
Excellent work, Mika! How about ‘She’s Leaving Home’?
[Mika chases a cat] “Cleo! Cleo! I just gave Cleo three cat treats.”
Brilliant – do you think Cleo likes this music?
Mika: “Cleo! Maybe she’ll come if we blow bubbles?”
So are The Beatles the best musicians in the world – or is that Bruno Mars?
Mika: “Bruno.”
Do you think The Beatles are good or a bit rubbish?
Mika: “They’re a bit rubbish, but the ‘Hole’ song is not.”
VERDICT: ‘Sgt Pepper’s’ is not the greatest album of all time.
Aurora, 10, and Kasia, 13
What kind of music do you normally listen to?
Aurora: “She’s a big fan of Ariana Grande.”
Kasia: “I like lively pop.”
Aurora: “I like jumpy songs.”
Hmm – not sure how The Beatles will fit in with that. What do you make of the cover picture?
Kasia: “It looks tropical.”
Aurora: “It looks kind of creepy because of this guy.” [Points to very dead comic actor Oliver Hardy]
How about The Beatles themselves – what do you think of their shiny suits?
Kasia: “They look a bit like formal Power Rangers.”
What about Paul McCartney with his moustache?
Aurora: “I really like the McCartney people – they have really awesome food – I’m a vegetarian. Love it.”
Are any of the band handsome?
Aurora: “Not particularly.”
Now for some music… the first track has got the same name as the album.
Aurora: “I imagine a comedy act dancing to it.”
Kasia: “It’s quite strange, because at first it’s really rock-y and roll-y but you can hear the background laughs, like at a comedy show. That didn’t really fit in. But it’s kind of nice.”
How about ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’?
Aurora: “My music teacher makes us listen to this! He makes us listen to really weird stuff, like the blues.”
Kasia: “It sounds like that Toy Story song about friends, but it’s much slower.”
Aurora: “There’s been nothing really horrible yet.”
You’re coping well, girls. This one is called ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’.
Kasia: “Hmm, it’s a bit weird. Too many dynamic changes.”
Aurora: ‘Oh, it’s my favourite one so far. It has a nice beat.”
What do you think it’s about?
Aurora: “Lucy died. That’s why she’s in the sky. She’s gone to heaven and someone’s sad about it. I could make a really good dance to this song.”
Wow – I’ve never thought of it like that. Thoughts on ‘Fixing A Hole’?
Kasia: “It’s too slow. There’s nothing bad about it, but there’s nothing good about it either.”
How about ‘Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite’?
Kasia: “It’s like you’re in the funfair.”
Aurora: “It’s creepy, but in a good way.”
‘Within You Without You’ is different – do you like that?
Kasia and Aurora: “No!”
Aurora: “It’s like a pancake that’s flopped.”
Kasia: “It’s a bit of a bore. It doesn’t fit with the other songs.”
Aurora: “You know that one song that’s skipped on an album? This would be that song.”
And ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’?
Aurora: “I heard that at my grandmother’s 64th birthday. It’s the kind of song that you’d hire a girl to dance to it.”
This one’s ‘Lovely Rita’ – it’s about a parking warden.
Kasia: “Don’t like it. It doesn’t really have a very catchy tune.”
Aurora: “I think people back in the day would have liked it, but, nah.”
So do you think this is the greatest album of all time?
Aurora: “I never listen to a whole album! I just search for songs on YouTube. I don’t think I’d listen to any of these songs at home. I’m into them, but I wouldn’t take my time to go and search them out.”
Kasia: “‘Yellow Submarine’ is way better than all of these. I feel like this is the beginning of their career when they didn’t really know what they were doing. I wouldn’t pay money for it.”
Aurora: “Yeah, it’s kind of all over the place. They certainly were amazing musicians, but times have changed.”
VERDICT: ‘Sgt Pepper’s’ is not the greatest album of all time.
‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [50th Anniversary Stereo Edition]’ by The Beatles is out now, and in spite of what the kids think, it is excellent.