Here are all the bits you didn't see backstage at Worthy Farm.
Halsey – Glastonbury 2017
It was Halsey’s first Glastonbury and she was dead miffed there was no mud. Here she is, hunting for rainclouds.
Ricky Wilson, Kaiser Chiefs – Glastonbury 2017
Ricky got a pretty rowdy ‘Kaiser. Chiefs. Kaiser. Chiefs’ chant going on during their Other Stage set. Here he is looking like butter wouldn’t melt.
Wayne Coyne, Flaming Lips – Glastonbury 2017
Surreal, beautiful and thoroughly original – here’s Flaming Lips Wayne Coyne giving a pillow a little squidge before their Friday night set.
Loyle Carner – Glastonbury 2017
Did you know Loyle Carner is also a banging chef? He cooked us a curry once and it was absolutely delicious.
The Lemon Twigs – Glastonbury 2017
Here are those Lemon Twigs lads chilling out and looking groovy.
Nothing But Thieves – Glastonbury 2017
Grey skies didn’t dampen Nothing But Thieves spirits on Friday.
Circa Waves – Glastonbury 2017
Sweaty Circa Waves fresh from their secret set.
Black Honey – Glastonbury 2017
Black Honey, goofing around on a giant egg backstage.
Declan McKenna – Glastonbury 2017
Declan McKenna joined Maggie Rogers on stage to sing Wannabe. Legendary.
67_Glastonbury2017_14_JCH
67 were Sonic Stage heroes this weekend.