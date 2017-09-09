Bestival founder Rob da Bank would love Kate Bush to headline the event

"Kate if you’re out there, and you feel like popping down to Dorset next September, we’d love to have you!"

Rob da Bank, founder of Bestival, would love Kate Bush to headline a future edition of the festival.

When asked by NME at Bestival if there was one person he’d love to headline the festival Rob said: “Kate Bush! Kate if you’re out there, and you feel like popping down to Dorset next September, we’d love to have you! But yeah, Kate Bush is a long time favourite of mine.”

Bestival is taking place this weekend, and has already seen headline sets from Jamie T and The xx,with sets to come from A Tribe Called Quest and Pet Shop Boys. When asked who he was excited to see at this year’s event, Rob revealed it was The xx: “The xx – it was 2008 that they last played, or 2012; but they’re one of my favourite bands, and we’ve always supported them, and their new show is incredible and the new album is great – so yeah, The xx.”

Bestival is taking place in its new home on the Lulworth Estate, Dorset. This is a move from its original site on the Isle of Wight, where the festival was held for 13 years. The Lulworth Estate is also the site of sister festival Camp Bestival, and Rob da Bank has confirmed that the festival will remain there for the 2018 installment.

He told NME: “Obviously we made the big move from the Isle of Wight to and we don’t want to keep changing everything, and this site is beautiful. It’s got the ancient woodland, it’s got the hills and the valleys and the flat bits, and yeah, it’s great!”

However Rob’s promised that his days of championing music on the Isle of Wight aren’t over, saying: “I mean I live on the Isle of Wight, I’m always doing stuff there – I’ve done music and stuff there for 14 years, there’ll always be some stuff up my sleeve on the island.”

