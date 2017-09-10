Bestival-goers tell us the best thing they’ve seen at the festival

A lot of love for A Tribe Called Quest

It’s the last day of Bestival, and with that, it means that festival season is coming to an end. After a summer of day drinking and glitter, it’s time to put your muddy wellies away for another year, and once again it is officially unacceptable to crack open a tinnie at 8am.

But what a close to festival season it’s been! This year the eclectic wonderland that is Bestival has seen revellers braving the mud to enjoy huge sets from Jamie T, The xx and A Tribe Called Quest. And with one day left, we’ve still got a huge performance from festival closers Pet Shop Boys.

Ahead of this evening’s grand finale, we headed out to see what Bestival-goers highlight of the weekend has been. With a lot of love for headliners The xx and A Tribe Called Quest, it’s safe to say Bestival’s diverse line-up and carefree vibes mean it’s the perfect end to a summer of festivals.