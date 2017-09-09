This weekend it’s Bestival, the only festival where glitter is basically compulsory and fancy dress is more of a guideline than a suggestion.

The event has moved sites from its home of 13 years on the Isle of Wight and back over the Solent to the mainland, and the Lulworth Estate. The site of little sister festival Camp Bestival, its new home boasts a castle, a lake and loads of new treats to keep you entertained.

“I think what people will love, is that after 13 years they’ll move to a new site and they won’t miss anything. It’s got the ups and downs, hills and valleys, it’s got the lakes and the sea view,” festival founder Rob da Bank told NME about the new site. “I’m hoping that, combined with the a lot of people coming for the first time this year, means they’ll find the new site amazing!”

But what do the punters think? We set out to find out what people thought of the new site.