Rag N’ Bone Man calls out Donald Trump in massive Bestival set

“Everybody needs an inflatable cock at a festival”

Bestival is well underway, having seen huge performances from The xx and Jamie T.

As punters battle with the erratic rain, the sun managed to stay out for an hour as thousands of revelers flocked to The Castle Stage to watch Rory Charles Graham aka Rag’n’Bone Man.

Sauntering on stage he dove into ‘Wolves’, accompanied by a well-oiled machine of a band. His trademark raspy vocals and huge pop hits were the hangover cure that the crowd needed, lifting the spirits in anticipation of Saturday’s headline act A Tribe Called Quest.

Playing for just under an hour, he blitzed through tracks from his debut album ‘Human’ as well as other treats from the back catalogue.

“That was a song about people with big egos.” Rory told the audience after the rap laced ‘Ego’. “I dedicate that one to Donald Trump,” he added – to roars of appreciation.

Rory’s a talker. Introducing each track, and taking the time to check in with the crowd and make sure they were still okay (“How you doing Bestival you still with me?” and to air his appreciation for the festival (“Fucking love you Bestival.)” At one point he spotted an inflatable penis in the crowd and declared “Everybody needs an inflatable cock at a festival.”

“I’ve got a really hard one now,” he admitted to the audience before the stripped back ballad ‘Grace’. “I got thinking about those little things in life that change the course of your life – whether it’s positive or negative…and this is about turning the negative into a positive.”

Chart topper ‘Human’ evoked a massive reaction from the huge crowd, with roars of appreciation for his best-known track – and Rory seeming genuinely humbled to have thousands of people singing back the words to him. Fans were also treated to a stripped back version of ‘Skin’, which put his powerhouse vocals front and centre.

Finishing with ‘Hell Yeah’, he thanked the crowd yet again “thank you very much Bestival, big love to everybody for showing up today.”