Bored Glastonbury queuers start chanting ‘Oh, Jeremy Corbyn’ to pass the time

"Ooooohhh, Jeremy Coorrrrbyn"

Eager Glastonbury punters who arrived at Worthy Farm on Tuesday night passed the time this morning by chanting the famous ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ chant that’s been making the rounds at live events.

Since the gates didn’t open until 8am this morning, the most dedicated Glasto revellers found themselves killing time in the queues with a chant as the oppressive heat increased.

The chant is sung – or, chanted – to the tune of The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’. The chant made its mainstream debut in Birkenhead and has since become a staple at live music venues, football matches and pretty much anywhere with a Labour-leaning audience.

Watch the queueing punters chant to pass the time over at The Independent.

Even the festival staff were excited about the prospect of seeing the Labour leader at the Somerset festival. Watch footage below of Glastonbury staff (at 2am this morning) chanting “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” on the shuttle bus to the site below.

Jeremy Corbyn has been confirmed to appear at Glastonbury festival. The Labour leader will be speaking on the Pyramid Stage before Run The Jewels perform at 4.15pm on the Saturday – as well as speaking on the LeftField stage that day.

Glasto organiser Michael Eavis spoke to The Guardian about Corbyn, saying: “We’re Corbyn fans, that’s the thing. He’s got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour.”

Read more: ‘We offer hope’ – the full NME Jeremy Corbyn interview

Emily Eavis has recently revealed that there will be increased security at the festival this year in response to the recent spate of terror attacks in London and Manchester.