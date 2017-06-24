Charli XCX’s party-starting Glastonbury 2017 set – in photos

Charli XCX, Glastonbury 2017

Charli XCX’s forward-facing pop roots itself in the post-midnight haze of stumbling into a club, several drinks in, and the next few hours rushing ahead in a blur. So a midday set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage, just as punters begin to rise, isn’t the perfect setting for the ‘Boom Clap’ star. But it turns out she can make her mark in any setting.

Her musical diversity was matched by wild pyrotechnics and stage antics. There was one hiccup. During ‘Boom Clap’, two huge silver wind-sock men were supposed to launch either side of her. Instead, the one to her right inflated while the other got himself into something of a tangle. Her left-hand dancing man was as out of time as Katy Perry’s infamous left shark, but was soon let loose by a fleet-footed stage hand. These things happen.