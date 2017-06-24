Charli XCX’s party-starting Glastonbury 2017 set – in photos

Her musical diversity was matched by wild pyrotechnics and stage antics. There was one hiccup. During ‘Boom Clap’, two huge silver wind-sock men were supposed to launch either side of her. Instead, the one to her right inflated while the other got himself into something of a tangle. Her left-hand dancing man was as out of time as Katy Perry’s infamous left shark, but was soon let loose by a fleet-footed stage hand. These things happen.