Charli XCX’s party-starting Glastonbury 2017 set – in photos

Charli XCX’s forward-facing pop roots itself in the post-midnight haze of stumbling into a club, several drinks in, and the next few hours rushing ahead in a blur. So a midday set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage, just as punters begin to rise, isn’t the perfect setting for the ‘Boom Clap’ star. But it turns out she can make her mark in any setting.
Minutes into her set, the Other Stage was decorated in gigantic, pink silly string. It didn’t take long for Charli to give Glastonbury her own makeover.
The 24-year-old drew a huge crowd, post-morning slumber. She’s already a pro at penning hits, for herself and other pop prodigies. She played the Icona Pop smash ‘I Love It’.
Ignoring the early start, her party-starting set featured the Lil Yachty-starring ‘After the Afterparty’ single. She also delivered tracks from this year’s ultra-sweet mixtape ‘Number 1 Angel’.
Her musical diversity was matched by wild pyrotechnics and stage antics. There was one hiccup. During ‘Boom Clap’, two huge silver wind-sock men were supposed to launch either side of her. Instead, the one to her right inflated while the other got himself into something of a tangle. Her left-hand dancing man was as out of time as Katy Perry’s infamous left shark, but was soon let loose by a fleet-footed stage hand. These things happen.
Glastonbury clearly loves Charli XCX, and the feeling is more than mutual. After ‘Fancy’, Charli announced: “Glastonbury I love you guys. Who’s getting fucked up tonight? Me too. See you in Shangri La!”