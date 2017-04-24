More people arrested for stealing phones at Coachella

Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Lady Gaga all performed at this year's California bash

Five more people have been arrested for stealing mobile phones at this year’s Coachella festival.

Up 40 mobile phones were reported stolen along with cash and credit cards.

Indio police said that multiple festival-goers reported thefts, and two different groups of suspects were identified as having multiple phones on them, reports The Desert Sun.

The five people arrested were Angela Trivino, Viviana Hernandez, Brenda Cansino, Marco Leon, and Sharon Ruiz.

Police have attempted to contact festival-goers whose phones were stolen. Recovered phones will be held at the festival’s lost and found.

The latest arrests come just over a week after a man was arrested for stealing over 100 mobile phones at the festival.

Suspicion was raised after several festival-goers used the ‘Find My Phone’ function to trace their missing devices. Indio police Sgt Dan Marshall said Reinaldo De Jesus Henao was “quickly detained by security until law enforcement officers could arrive”.

Officers allegedly found the man in possession of a backpack with over 100 stolen phones inside. Several phones were returned to their owners and the remaining devices were turned in to the festival’s lost and found.

Henao was charged on suspicion of grand theft and receiving stolen property. He was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Radiohead and Lady Gaga all performed at this year’s event.

Other highlights included The xx’s third performance at the festival, Drake performing with Future, Lana Del Rey in the audience for Father John Misty, Skepta performing with a telephone box and Stormzy performing what he called “one of the best shows I’ve ever played”.

Meanwhile, Coachella promoter Paul Tollett recently said that the festival would want to book Kate Bush despite recent reports suggesting the opposite.

Marc Geiger, head of music at the William Morris Endeavour agency, claimed that Coachella rejected the idea of booking Bush because people wouldn’t “understand” her. “‘I’ll say, ‘Kate Bush!’ And [Coachella CEO Paul Tollett will] go, ‘No!,’ and we’ll talk through it,” he said. “I’ll say, ‘She’s never played here, and she just did 30 shows in the UK for the first time since the late seventies. You gotta do it! Have to!’ ‘No! No one is going to understand it.’”

After a spokesman for Bush denied that she was ever involved in negotiations with the festival, Tollett later said: “Even going back before Coachella [started in 1999], Goldenvoice has been after her for 25 years. She just doesn’t do very many shows.”