Watch Lady Gaga debut new single ‘The Cure’ during Coachella headline set

The singer revealed the track will be released "tonight" during her performance

Lady Gaga made her debut appearance at Coachella last night (April 15) as she headlined the second day of the desert festival.

Gaga was drafted in as a replacement earlier this year when original headliner Beyoncé was advised by doctors not to perform due to her pregnancy.

During her set, Gaga ran through hits from across her back catalogue, including ‘Just Dance’, ‘Telephone’, ‘Born This Way’ and set-closer ‘Bad Romance’.

During ‘The Edge Of Glory’, she paused for a moment to declare to the crowd: “Playing to 100,000 people – not too shabby!”

Midway through the set, Gaga also shared something new with her fans, playing a new song she had “been working in the studio on” called ‘The Cure’. The track sees her reverting back to synth-pop rather than the country tinges of latest album ‘Joanne‘.

Later, as she was leaving the stage, she told the audience: “My new single ‘The Cure’ will be on iTunes tonight.”

Watch footage of ‘The Cure’ and listen to the just-released studio version below.

The Cure The Cure, a song by Lady Gaga on Spotify

Weekend one of Coachella wraps up today (April 16) with a headline performance from Kendrick Lamar, plus appearances from Lorde, Future Islands, New Order, Skepta, Kehlani and more.

Lady Gaga played:

‘Scheiße’

‘LoveGame’

‘John Wayne’

‘Just Dance’

‘Born This Way’

‘Venus’

‘A-Yo’

‘Sexxx Dreams’

‘Telephone’

‘Alejandro’

‘Teeth’

‘The Cure’

‘The Edge Of Glory’

‘Speechless’

‘You And I’

‘Million Reasons’

‘Applause’

‘Poker Face’

‘Bad Romance’