Download Festival Line Up: Who Will Perform In 2017?

Who can you look forward to seeing in Donington Park this June?

At last year’s Download Festival, a total of 17,550,000 gallons of rainfall hit Donington Park over the June weekend. That’s the equivalent of 106 Olympic Size swimming pools being filled in 45 minutes. But Download punters are a sturdy bunch, and few thousand gallons of rain never hurt anyone, right? Plus, this year’s line up is huge. Here’s what to expect:

Who’s headlining Download Festival 2017?

System of a Down

Why they’ll be great: They didn’t play a single show in 2016, so this will be a welcome return for the giants. They’ve previously headlined in 2005 and 2011.

Biffy Clyro

Why they’ll be great: Biffy aren’t shy of headlining festivals, but Download poses a new challenge – converting cynics who claim their initially heavy output has delved too far into the pop spectrum. But these Scots have proven time and again that they’re capable of upping the decibel levels.

Aerosmith

Why they’ll be great: The legendary group’s only UK show this year also forms part of their “farewell tour” – this could be the last time to catch them prior to a break-up.

Highlights

Prophets of Rage

Why they’ll be great: The all-killer supergroup – made up of members from Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – will be making their Download debut.

Creeper

Why they’ll be great: They’re rock’s next great hope, bringing endless theatricality and performance to this year’s debut album ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’. For a taste of what they’ll bring, walk on stage with them at their recent London show in the video below.

Slayer

Why they’ll be great: The California thrashers are still in fine form, two years after most recent LP ‘Relentless’.

The Full Line Up

Many more acts for Download 2017 are still to be announced – here’s what they’ve confirmed so far on the main stage:

Five Finger Death Punch

Mastodon

Sabaton

Motionless in White

Northlane

Biffy Clyro

A Day to Remember

AFI

Pierce the Veil

Of Mice & Men

Sikth

Hacktivist

Aerosmith

Alter Bridge

Steel Panther

Airbourne

In Flames

The Cadillac Three

Orange Goblin

Fozzy