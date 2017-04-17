Drake accuses Coachella Valley country club of racial profiling

Drake blasted 'The Madison Club' in a post on Instagram.

Drake has accused a Coachella-based country club for racial profiling in an Instagram where he shared a photo of the club for his followers to see.

Although Drake wasn’t actually on the Coachella line-up, he attended the festival as a secret guest for Future’s performance on Saturday (April 15).

Last night, however, Drake revealed that he wasn’t having the best time at Coachella, sharing a logo of the Madison Club and calling it: “the most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling 🙌🏽 “

The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling 🙌🏽 #Coachella A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

The Madison Club is a private residential community with a country club. It’s located only a couple of miles from the Coachella festival grounds, reports Pitchfork. The Madison Club have yet to respond to Drake’s accusations.

Drake fans have taken to Google to give The Madison Club one star reviews based off of Drake’s accusations.

When Drake joined Future at Coachella, the two tore through three songs – ‘Jumpman’, ‘Gyalchester’ and ‘Fake Love’.

Drake wasn’t the only special guest to be brought out during the set, however. Migos appeared to perform ‘T-Shirt’ and ‘Bad And Boujee’, while Ty Dolla Sign also came out to join Future.

Weekend one of Coachella wrapped up yesterday (April 16) with a headline performance from Kendrick Lamar, plus appearances from Future Islands, New Order, Skepta, Kehlani and more.