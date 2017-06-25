Avelino on grime’s big year at Glastonbury

The Tottenham newcomer says his set was "one of those moments"

Grime’s taken over Glastonbury in 2017. Stormzy played one of the weekend’s biggest sets, Wiley upped his godfather status, and Boy Better Know close the festival on the Other Stage tonight (June 25).

On the Friday (June 23), the Sonic stage hosted a who’s who of grime’s future stars. Dave, Nadia Rose, AJ Tracey and Avelino all made an appearance.

The latter spoke to NME after his early-afternoon set. “It was just a great moment, man. It’s one of those moments you get as an artist and as a person, where you go, ‘You know what? Life ain’t too bad.’”

On Sonic’s all-star line up, Avelino said: “These people are my friends. As excited as I am to come off that stage and feel the electricity running through my blood vessels, I feel the same excitement for my peers. The love in the room’s incredible. The energy is electric. It’s just a pleasure to be here on such a treasured, iconic British event.”