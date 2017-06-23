Brad Pitt spotted watching Kris Kristofferson on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017

The 'Fight Club' actor witnessed his fellow thespians Johnny Depp and Bradley Cooper join the veteran artist on stage in an eventful set

Brad Pitt was spotted at Glastonbury 2017 early on Friday evening (June 23) watching Kris Kristofferson‘s set on the Pyramid Stage.

The Fight Club and Inglorious Basterds actor watched on from the side of the Pyramid as the veteran country singer-songwriter delivered an hour-long set.

The set proved to be eventful as Kristofferson invited Pitt’s fellow Hollywood A-listers Bradley Cooper and Johnny Depp to join him on stage.

Cooper, who is filming scenes for his upcoming movie A Star Is Born at Worthy Farm this weekend, had the honour of introducing Kristofferson on stage, saying: “You guys were awesome, that was great. It’s my sheer pleasure to introduce Kris Kristofferson.”

Depp, meanwhile, later joined Kristofferson to perform the track ‘On Sunday Morning Coming Down’ – a collaboration that Kristofferson called “an honour.”

Towards the end of the set, the cameras panned to the side of the stage to briefly show Pitt watching on. The actor showed his appreciation in the standing section, where he was spotted watching Kristofferson next to BBC presenter Jo Whiley.

Glastonbury continues this evening with performances from the likes of The xx, Royal Blood and The Flaming Lips. Radiohead will headline the Pyramid Stage later tonight, while Elbow are strongly rumoured to be performing a secret set on The Park Stage later this evening.

