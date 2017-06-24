In a headline set on the West Holts stage, the 32-year-old showed that he could still be the festival's future

Dizzee Rascal has been the UK’s most established rapper since he broke through in 2003. He’s returned this year to reclaim his crown. So what’s a Boy In Da Corner to do?

On Sunday night BBK (Boy Better Know) will close the festival on the Other Stage with a set that’s already being called genre-defining. This is grime’s year. Yet the man who brought grime to the main stream is almost watching from the sidelines.

So on Friday, Dizzee had to chance to fix up and look sharp with his credentials as the scene’s pioneer and elder statesman. He opened with ‘Space’, his new tune that harks back to the minimalist sound of his debut.

But he wasn’t about to keep fans wanting with a set too tilted towards the new album. He played ‘Stop Dat’, which was reloaded, and ‘I Luv U’, a pertinent reminder of just how good Dizzee can be.

Before the set, Dizzee confidently declared that he could be the first British rap artist to headline Glastonbury. On this form, he certainly has the credentials.