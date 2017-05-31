Every Glastonbury poster and line-up since 1970

1994 was a landmark year for Glastonbury with the first use of wind turbines, which provided power for the site, and Channel 4 providing the first televised coverage of the event. This was also the year Oasis made their debut appearance at the festival. Whilst many good things happened this year, so did many bad. Just weeks before the event, the Pyramid Stage burnt down and a replacement had to be provided. The Manic Street Preachers’ setlist would go down in history – not least for Nicky Wire calling for ‘a bypass to be built over this shithole’