Every Glastonbury poster and line-up since 1970

35 images

A look back on the largest greenfield music festival in the world

This week saw the release of the full line-up for Glastonbury 2017 with the all important set times. Topping the bill over the weekend will be Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, and as usual the festival will be showcasing some of the best musical talent there is. To mark the occasion we thought we’d take you on a trip down memory lane, with a look back at every Glastonbury poster since it started in 1970.

1979

The theme for this year’s festival, named Glastonbury Fayre, was ‘the year of the child’. With acts such as Peter Gabriel and Alex Harvey Band, as well as special children’s entertainment, the event was attended by 12,000. Despite the big turnout the organisers suffered a huge financial loss and therefore decided there wouldn’t be an event the following year. This was also the year Emily Eavis was born.

Image credit: Press
1994

1994 was a landmark year for Glastonbury with the first use of wind turbines, which provided power for the site, and Channel 4 providing the first televised coverage of the event. This was also the year Oasis made their debut appearance at the festival. Whilst many good things happened this year, so did many bad. Just weeks before the event, the Pyramid Stage burnt down and a replacement had to be provided. The Manic Street Preachers’ setlist would go down in history – not least for Nicky Wire calling for ‘a bypass to be built over this shithole’

Image credit: Press
1995

The 25th anniversary of the first festival saw return performances from Keith Christmas and Al Stewart, who both performed at the first ever Glastonbury in 1970. The Stone Roses were meant to appear but were forced to pull out the week before and were replaced by Pulp. The 1995 event also saw the introduction of a dance tent.

Image credit: Press
2007

Every fifth year of the festival since 1987 has been the “fallow year” allowing staff and residents surrounding the site a chance to rest. So in 2007 the festival was back with big names such as The Killers, The Who, Arcade Fire, Bjork and Kasabian. Headlining the festival only a year after the release of their debut album were Arctic Monkeys.

Image credit: Press
2017

This year’s Glastonbury will see Foo Fighters take their rightful place as Saturday night headliners after they were forced to drop out of the 2015 festival (hopefully no broken limbs this time!) Also set to play across the weekend are the likes of chart sensation Ed Sheeran, Radiohead, Royal Blood, The XX, Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro and more.

Image credit: Press