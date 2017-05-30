We pick out a bunch of the hidden gems on that stacked Glastonbury 2017 line-up.

With Glastonbury 2017 fast approaching, it’s time to get on your game-plan. Free love, a camping chair and a day sat in front of the Pyramid Stage might be alright for some, but the most festival-hardened punters employ military precision to pick through that stacked line-up and leg it from stage to stage, map and heavily highlighted clashfinder in hand. There’s a lot to catch across the festival’s 100+ stages, but that’s no excuse for clinging onto the big names.

Don’t be afraid, now – we’re here to help. Below, we’ve picked out a bunch of the best hidden gems on that recently unveiled bumper line-up – from long-standing heavy hitters that might’ve passed you by, to the buzziest newcomers and beyond. Diaries at the ready.

Rex Orange County

Wow!, Sunday, 19:00.

This Surrey newcomer started 2017 as one of its hottest properties, and has only raised the stakes with every passing release. April’s ‘Apricot Princess’ proved him a star in waiting, a sugary vocal and shimmering guitars hiding a dark lyrical heart. If his sold out, effortlessly exciting early shows were any indication, this Sunday evening Glastonbury slot could be a real breakthrough moment.

Black Honey

John Peel, Friday, 13:00.

Black Honey are masters of huge, anthemic indie. They’ve been biding their time, slowly amassing a ferociously dedicated following with each massive hook and stomping chorus – now, they’re perfectly primed for mainstream success. The perfect way to burn through that first killer hangover, the likes of ‘Somebody Better’, ‘Hello Today’ and ‘All My Pride’ will sound positively stadium-sized on the John Peel stage.

Pumarosa

William’s Green, Thursday, 20:00.

On Thursday night, the William’s Green stage always plays host to one show-stopping set – only a fool would bet against this being Pumarosa‘s time to shine. Pitched up right before two tantalising ‘TBA’ secret sets, debut album ‘The Witch’ will no doubt steal the limelight. Pumarosa’s Balearic, otherworldly sound is perfect fodder for the open-minded, free-spirited Glastonbury masses – they’ll be casting their spell and winning hearts within hours of you pitching your tent.

Angel Olsen

The Park, Friday, 18:00.

Last year’s ‘My Woman’ LP saw Angel Olsen rocket ahead. Her third full-length, it reinvigorated the singer-songwriter – live, though, it’s better still. Backed by her besuited band, the likes of ‘Shut Up Kiss Me’ and ‘Sister’ become bombastic hits, all while retaining the heart, soul and beauty of their studio counterparts.

Flohio

Pussy Parlure, Saturday, 13:30.

South London’s shining light, Flohio found herself in the finals of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent competition due to a combination of lyrical prowess and brilliantly bratty attitude. Expect ‘SE16’ to erupt – Flohio’s destined to be Britain’s next great rapper.

Marika Hackman

William’s Green, Sunday, 18:40.

With her second album fast approaching, Marika Hackman‘s undergone something of a rebrand. Ditching the softly-sung balladry of her debut, the likes of new single ‘Boyfriend’ harness Marika’s wit to brilliant effect. It’s a cheeky new guise that’s perfect for setting up your final evening of frivolity.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Pyramid, Saturday, 13:15.

More than just a yelping television personality, Jools Holland’s also a dab hand at the ivory keys. Fronting his barnstorming jazz band over on the Pyramid Stage, the boogie-woogie king himself will make for a perfect drunken afternoon’s soundtrack.

Whitney

Other Stage, Saturday, 12:05.

Not to be confused with Ms. Houston, this softly-strung Americana group’s odes to love and loss are the perfect, beautiful way to bring in the Saturday afternoon sunshine (fingers crossed…)

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

West Holts, Friday, 20:45.

A recent arena tour with Bruno Mars has shot Anderson .Paak to the top of the pile. With this massive billing, he’s set to take the throne for himself – an unmissable moment in the early life one of hip-hop’s future megastars.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

John Peel, Sunday, 14:30.

No one does a live show like these daftly-named, brilliantly bonkers Aussies. A gnarled take on psychedelia and garage rock, they’re all jellied limbs and twisted riffs, two drummers at the back of the stage pinning the whole thing down with alternating drum solos. Oh, and there’s a guy who plays the harmonica, through a bunch of guitar pedals. It’s daft as a brush, and 100% amazing.

Sigrid

The Park, Saturday 15:00.

No one’s grabbed attention this year quite like Sigrid. ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ was the understated pop hit of 2017’s early months, and could well go on to be the song of the summer – slots like this will see her star continue to rise.

Busted

Avalon, Saturday, 15:45.

‘What I Go To School For’. ‘Year 3000’. ‘Air Hostess’. ‘Crashed The Wedding’. Leave your pop snobbery at the Glastonbury gates – this is destined to be one of the most fun hours of the whole weekend.

Kiefer Sutherland

Avalon, Sunday, 17:50.

There’s a whole lot more to this grizzly-vocalled fella than Jack Bauer. His musical projects veer wildly into the oh-so-American side of country ‘n’ western, but don’t let that put you off – the likes of ‘Not Enough Whiskey’ are prime festival fodder. A mantra to live by all weekend, too.