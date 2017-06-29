6 images

A visual guide to Glastonbury’s late-night (and early morning) pleasure zones

Once upon a time, after the bands had finished, all of Glastonbury would follow the swirling lights in the sky to a blanket and hammock stall called Joe Bananas and rave along to its dodgy boombox playing Altern-8 until dawn. Today the Glastonbury after-afterparty is just as important a part of the Glastonbury Experience as the bands, from Arcadia’s fire-breathing arachnid to the dancing voodoo skeletons of The Common and Block 9, where JJ Ballard would’ve gone to twerk the night away. Here’s the areas after Charli XCX’s heart…