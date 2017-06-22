And we're off! The 35th Glastonbury festival is under way and it's already shaping up to be a corker.
Before the bands have even begun to play there’s plenty going on down on Worthy Farm. Take a look at the story so far.
Wednesday: Here we go…
The Vale of Savlon, more like. Glastonbury 2017 has opened with the hottest day the festival has ever seen as 175,000 revellers descend for a weekend of sun-scorched antics.
Wednesday: View from The Park
A tent city the size of Bristol town centre amassed as a torrent of lucky ticket holders descended on Worthy Farm for the year’s biggest summer party, involving headline sets from Foo Fighters, Radiohead and Ed Sheeran.
Wednesday: Hello, old friend
The long-drop toilets beckoned, not just a test of endurance or a chance to tighten up your crouching muscles but also, since 2015, some of them are part of an experiment to turn urine into electricity. Pee power!
Wednesday: Crowds in the sun
Once again, the festival has added a new area for Glastonites to explore, the Drive-In Cinema, where 100 African and Cuban cars are lined up before a screen showing movies selected by Julian Temple.
Wednesday: A first look at the Tipi field
All the usual highlights and landmarks return too, from The Park’s ribbon tower to the stone circle – attracting bongo players like moths to a lightbulb – and the hippy-glamp tranquility of the tipi field.
Wednesday: Michael Eavis arrives at Cineramageddon
Michael Eavis swapped his tractor for a classic car as he appeared onsite to open new area Cineramageddon.
Wednesday: Festival revellers
Though the main action doesn’t start until Friday, Thursday boasts some unusual attractions. Tonight these girls might well be thrashing out to Napalm Death making their Glastonbury debut or (more likely, if we’re honest) watching Johnny Depp personally introduce his film The Libertine at Cineramageddon.
Wednesday: Fireworks
There was even a fireworks display to celebrate the opening of the festival last night (June 21), the first time in living memory that Glastonbury fireworks have been dry enough to light.
Thursday: Peace sign world record attempt
Up in the Stone Circle field, there has already been an attempt to break the world record for the largest ever human peace sign, in response to the terrorist atrocities and general political chaos engulfing the globe. At 15,000 people, it was slightly larger than this one pictured.
Thursday: A Glastonbury wedding
With the heatwave set to continue for most of the weekend, 2017 is gearing up to be amongst the brightest and most brilliant Glastonburys in decades. Snogs for everyone – including these Glasto newlyweds.