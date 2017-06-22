The story of Glastonbury 2017 in pictures

And we're off! The 35th Glastonbury festival is under way and it's already shaping up to be a corker.

Before the bands have even begun to play there’s plenty going on down on Worthy Farm. Take a look at the story so far.

Though the main action doesn’t start until Friday, Thursday boasts some unusual attractions. Tonight these girls might well be thrashing out to Napalm Death making their Glastonbury debut or (more likely, if we’re honest) watching Johnny Depp personally introduce his film The Libertine at Cineramageddon.

Thursday: Peace sign world record attempt

Up in the Stone Circle field, there has already been an attempt to break the world record for the largest ever human peace sign, in response to the terrorist atrocities and general political chaos engulfing the globe. At 15,000 people, it was slightly larger than this one pictured.