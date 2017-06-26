Kiefer Sutherland on importance of Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘hopeful’ message: ‘We’ve seen a lot of negative ones lately’
Actor/musician talks playing Glastonbury, describing it as 'such a honour'
Actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland has stressed the importance of Jeremy Corbyn’s “hopeful” political message and the power of festivals like Glastonbury.
Labour leader Corbyn received what many have called a “rockstar welcome” when he arrived at Worthy Farm on Saturday, before making a number of appearances across the site – including a powerful speech on the Pyramid Stage to one of the biggest crowds that Glastonbury has ever seen.
Sutherland himself appeared at Glastonbury too, performing a country and western set on the Avalon Stage. Speaking to NME, Sutherland described it as “such a honour” to play the Worthy Farm event.
He then went on to speak about the “hopeful” atmosphere at the festival, as well as Corbyn’s speech. “The fact that Greenpeace has been a part of this [festival] from the very beginning, there’s a conscientiousness of what we’re doing to the world,” Sutherland said.
“This is a place to come together and celebrate a hope for making things better. I hope Mr Corbyn delivered a very hopeful message because unfortunately we’ve seen a lot of negative ones lately. Festivals like this are more important than ever.”
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Meanwhile, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has explained why Corbyn was invited to the festival.
“It’s felt like such a long time since you would put a political leader in that place, but it was the right time,” she said. “There are things we’ve been campaigning about here for such a long time. And the history that the festival has with politics and CND [Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament]. It really felt like the right time. It was quite an overwhelming moment, actually. A lot of people were very moved by it. It was something totally special and a complete one-off.”