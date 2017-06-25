The Killers’ triumphant Glastonbury surprise set in photos

17 images

Band played classic hits as well as their new single 'The Man' on the John Peel stage

The Killers surprised fans with a packed-out set at the John Peel stage at Glastonbury today (Sunday, June 25).

Walking out to ‘Teenage Kicks’ by The Undertones (the famed favourite song of the late DJ John Peel), frontman Brandon Flowers joked: “They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career, once on the way up and once on the way down. It’s good to be back.”

The Killers played a collection of classic hits, such as ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Somebody Told Me’ and ‘Smile Like You Mean It’, as well as new single ‘The Man’.

See photos beneath.