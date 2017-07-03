You’d never know it from this picture, but drummer Taylor Hawkins was apparently suffering from pre-show jitters before a chance backstage encounter with Liam Gallagher put him at ease. ““Five minutes before we go onstage, Liam fuckin’ Gallagher wanders in,” Grohl told NME after the show. “He goes straight over to Taylor and starts singing a song from Taylor’s solo record. Taylor had nerves about tonight because everyone made such a big deal about this show, but he walked onstage with the biggest fucking smile…”