The road to Glastonbury with Foo Fighters – see the exclusive pics

Charlotte Gunn
By
"This could be the biggest night of our entire lives.”

Two years ago, an onstage injury forced Foo Fighters to cancel their long-awaited Glastonbury headline show. Over three days, we joined them in London and at Worthy Farm as they return to settle the score. See all the exclusive pics right here.

“Traffic Was a Bitch…”

After his onstage leg-break in Sweden forced the band to cancel their 2015 appearance, this year’s festival came with an added incentive for Dave Grohl, who told NME that, “Two years ago, we didn’t realise the immensity of headlining Glastonbury. And now, I can’t wait to walk out on that stage, because I can actually walk out on that stage, y’know?”

A Glastonbury Return 19 Years In The Making

The Foos’ last visit to Worthy Farm was a rain-sodden appearance on the main stage in 1998. “I feel like we got to the party a little too early,” Grohl told NME in 2015. “There was a football match on at the same time, and there was probably only about 400 people in front of the stage.”

When Taylor Met Liam

You’d never know it from this picture, but drummer Taylor Hawkins was apparently suffering from pre-show jitters before a chance backstage encounter with Liam Gallagher put him at ease. ““Five minutes before we go onstage, Liam fuckin’ Gallagher wanders in,” Grohl told NME after the show. “He goes straight over to Taylor and starts singing a song from Taylor’s solo record. Taylor had nerves about tonight because everyone made such a big deal about this show, but he walked onstage with the biggest fucking smile…”