Super Sonic: Backstage with UK rap and grime’s new heroes

Beyond the Other Stage sets by Boy Better Know, Wiley and Stormzy, the Sonic Stage celebrated the rising stars of grime and UK rap
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 14
Birmingham rapper Mist played the Sonic Stage on Friday afternoon, as part of a line-up which brought together some of the hottest names in UK rap and grime.
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 14
Mist_Glastonbury2017_05_JCH
Mist was so well-received he even inspired a circle pit.
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 14
Mist caught backstage.
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 14
One fan was so thrilled to see Mist he handed over his child. “This is who we listen to in the car!” the excited dad explained.
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 14
67_Glastonbury2017_14_JCH
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 14
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 7 of 14
AJTracey_Glastonbury2017_02_JCH
Ladbroke Grove’s AJ Tracey hung out with Brixton Hill’s 67 here in Somerset.
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 14
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 9 of 14
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 10 of 14
AJTracey_Glastonbury2017_03_JCH
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 11 of 14
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 12 of 14
Dave_Glastonbury2017_04_JCH
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 13 of 14
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 14 of 14