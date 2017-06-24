Watch Royal Blood’s storming Glastonbury 2017 set in full

The duo played the Pyramid Stage yesterday (June 23)

Royal Blood‘s riff-powered Glastonbury 2017 set is now available to stream online in full.

The duo took to the Pyramid Stage yesterday afternoon (June 23), ahead of sets by The xx and Radiohead. The duo’s new album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ also went to number one yesterday, with the group toasting its success with champagne on stage.

Watch Royal Blood’s Glastonbury 2017 set in full here, via the BBC.

The Brighton duo released their second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark’ last week (June 16), earning them their second consecutive UK number one after beating both Nickelback and Lorde to the top spot.

Royal Blood took time out from their set to celebrate the news, clinking bottles of champagne and hugging each other.

“Just excuse us for one second because we just found out our album is at number one,” frontman Mike Kerr told the crowd. “For the sake of rock and roll, we owe this to ourselves so just bear with us for two seconds.”

Watch the clip below.

Having also been live-streamed on the BBC’s Glastonbury website, fans registered their delight at Royal Blood’s performance during and immediately after the set.

One Twitter user said that the band played “an absolute blinder,” while another lauded the set as “bloody insane.” Mike West, meanwhile, declared: “Royal Blood … that is what you call nailing it! Absolutely brilliant.”

See a selection of tweets reacting to Royal Blood’s Pyramid Stage set here, and catch up with NME’s Royal Blood interview at Glastonbury 2017 below.

Glastonbury 2017 continues today and tomorrow (June 24-25).