Watch The xx’s beautiful Glastonbury 2017 set in full

The London trio took to the Pyramid Stage ahead of Radiohead last night (June 23)

The xx‘s beautiful Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury 2017 is now online to stream in full.

The band took to the iconic main stage last night (June 23) ahead of a show-stopping headline performance by Radiohead. Bringing tracks from their spacious new album ‘I See You’, the London trio took the huge stage by storm.

Watch the performance back in full via BBC here.

The group described Glastonbury as the “best festival in the world” Friday evening set, recalling having their “happiest moments ever” at the festival.

Halfway through the set, vocalist/bassist Oliver Sim told the crowd: “This is the best festival in the world. It really is. I’ve had some of my happiest moments ever here.”

He then remembered: “In 2011, I came here with a broken foot. I was watching Beyoncé over there and I was dancing with one leg, having a great time. And in 2013, I came here and I fell off the back of the Other Stage onto my face. It didn’t stop me, I still had a great time.”

“The moral of the story is enjoy yourself. Really enjoy yourself. Take care of yourselves but let go of anything going on back home,” he concluded.

It comes following the release of a deluxe edition of ‘I See You’ yesterday, which features three new bonus tracks.

Following The xx’s performance, Radiohead took to the main stage to headline the festival’s opening day with a celebration of their now two-decade old ‘OK Computer’.

Opening with ‘Daydreaming’ from last year’s album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, the band then performed ‘Lucky’ as their set’s second song. The band sporadically play the song live and its performance seemed to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’. The band then played ‘Ful Stop’ followed by another ‘OK Computer’ track, ‘Airbag’. Later, they played ‘Exit Music (for a Film)’ and, further into their set, ‘Let Down’, ‘Paranoid Android’ and ‘No Surprises’. They finished with ‘Karma Police’, with fans chanting the song’s refrain as Radiohead left the stage. Check out the full setlist here. Somewhat surprisingly, the band also performed ‘Creep’ for the Glastonbury crowd, despite the huge single often being left off sets. One Twitter user wrote: “Not only are Radiohead playing ‘Creep’, but it actually looks like they practiced it beforehand”. Another added that frontman Thom Yorke was “coming to terms” with the song “being a banger”. During the set, Thom Yorke stopped to thank festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, and share his thoughts on the festival. “To the Eavises, thanks for having us at your lovely farm today,” he said. “What a fucking great place this is. Ain’t nothing else like it on earth.” A political edge also took over the set, with Yorke joining in with an impromptu, crowd-wide chant of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” – the ‘Seven Nation Army’-aping chant which is taking the festival by storm – and appearing to mock Prime Minister Theresa May with a repeated yelp of “strong and stable”. Radiohead then went on to play ‘Exit Music (for a Film)’, which ends with the lyrics: “We hope that you choke”. Glastonbury 2017 continues today and tomorrow (June 24-25).