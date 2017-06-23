Halsey says she was ‘pissed’ she was the first female artist to go to Number One in the US this year

Ashley Frangipane went to the top of the charts with her second album 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom'

Halsey has spoken about her reaction to being the first female artist to go to Number One in the US charts in 2017.

The singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, released her second album ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘ on June 2 and went straight to the top of the charts in America.

“Everyone thought I would be excited,” she told NME of the achievement. “And I was, but I think there are so many women who’ve put out better albums than me that deserve that. So all we can do is keep shining a light on the female artists that we love and give them the exposure they deserve.”

She also pointed out that since her record went to Number One, there have been three back-to-back chart-toppers for female artists. “I think the hard thing is it wasn’t just men constantly dethroning women,” she said. “The big male players put out records this year. You’ve got Kendrick Lamar, Drake, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran – the biggest male artists in the game.

“So I think it was hard for any newcomers to fight through. The positive thing to come through is I had the Number One record, Katy [Perry] had a Number One record, now Lorde is having a Number One record, so it’s back-to-back-to-back women. I know Lana [Del Rey] is set to release this summer, I’m sure Miley’s going to be putting out something as well. Also, SZA had her moment in the US as well, which is incredible. I think this summer women are going to take charge again.”

Halsey made her first appearance at Glastonbury earlier this afternoon, performing on the Other Stage. After ‘Heaven In Hiding’, she told the crowd: “You grow up in the States knowing about the legend of Glastonbury like you know about the legend of Woodstock. It’s a crazy, mystery place you’ll never get to go to if you’re just a kid living in America – certainly not one you’ll get to perform at.

“That was a very far-fetched dream for a girl from across the pond,” she added, before playing ‘Eyes Closed’, her collaboration with The Weeknd.

Glastonbury 2017 continues with a headline set from Radiohead this evening. Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran will headline the final two days, while the likes of The xx, Phoenix, Warpaint and Boy Better Know will also appear.