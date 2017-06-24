Kate Tempest attacks Theresa May in ‘moving’ Glastonbury performance

The spoken word artist told the crowd: "Strong and stable into ruin"

Kate Tempest accused Theresa May of “dividing the people” during her Glastonbury set yesterday (June 23).

The poet and rapper, who was performing on the West Holts stage, released her second studio album ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’ last year.

“Strong and stable into ruin,” Tempest said to the crowd as she began her performance, before launching into a big attack on the Tory government.

“School kids on the hunt for lunch, cut the apron strings at least it keeps the bastards leaning,” she said. “Murdoch headlines leeches for the letting of our blood lost, blame it on the migrants suffocated in containers, blame it on the Muslims or whichever current favourite takes the weight of our collective hate and keeps the nation safe. Privatise and privatise and private, let the nurses burn.”

She continued: “And yes, divide the country, will they never learn, will they never stop, then bring the army out to guard us. Tell us these liberal carted martyrs will not test our liberal values…

“Stop stability. Meanwhile suicide is increasing, more rough sleepers, ugly words in public places, fear and doubt and all the racists have come out to show their faces. Under May there is a gulf that separates us and it seem to get a little wider every day.

“Now watch her pray on every tragedy. Divide, divide and frenzy up the nastiness.”

Fans on Twitter reacted online, calling her set inspirational and moving. “WOW. I’m a cynic & her words filled me will hope & joy. Unknown to me b4 then but can’t be forgotten,” wrote one user.

“Kate Tempest was amazing at Glasto….So much raw emotion,” added another. “She was awesome. Got the same vibes I get from listening to @ SageFrancis. Thought provoking and inspiring,” another wrote.

One more said: “The most moving performance from yesterday had to be from @ katetempest Proving the power of spoken word”.

Last night, Radiohead headlined the first proper day of Glastonbury with an ‘OK Computer’-heavy set. The performance landed on the 20th anniversary of the record.

A political edge took over the set, with Yorke joining in with an impromptu, crowd-wide chant of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” – the ‘Seven Nation Army’-aping chant which is taking the festival by storm – and appearing to mock Prime Minister Theresa May with a repeated yelp of “strong and stable”. Radiohead then went on to play ‘Exit Music (for a Film)’, which ends with the lyrics: “We hope that you choke”.

Somewhat surprisingly, the band also performed ‘Creep’ for the Glastonbury crowd, despite the huge single often being left off sets. One Twitter user wrote: “Not only are Radiohead playing ‘Creep’, but it actually looks like they practiced it beforehand”. Another added that frontman Thom Yorke was “coming to terms” with the song “being a banger”.

During the set, Thom Yorke stopped to thank festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, and share his thoughts on the festival. “To the Eavises, thanks for having us at your lovely farm today,” he said. “What a fucking great place this is. Ain’t nothing else like it on earth.”