Lars Ulrich watched Royal Blood side of stage at Glastonbury

The Brighton duo performed on the Pyramid Stage yesterday (June 23)

Royal Blood had a celebrity guest watching them from the wings during their Glastonbury 2017 performance yesterday (June 23).

The Brighton duo celebrated their second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ going to Number One in the Official UK Albums Chart with a performance on the Pyramid Stage.

Metallica‘s drummer Lars Ulrich was spotted watching the band play from the side of stage. “Lars Ulrich watching Royal Blood is just about as good as it gets in this world,” one fan tweeted. Another added: “Even Lars Ulrich knows Royal Blood are the fucking boys.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Royal Blood took time out from their set to celebrate their chart-topping news, clinking bottles of champagne and hugging each other.

“Just excuse us for one second because we just found out our album is at number one,” frontman Mike Kerr told the crowd. “For the sake of rock and roll, we owe this to ourselves so just bear with us for two seconds.”

Recently, Kerr told Radio X how David Bowie had influenced the duo’s new album. “We did the Bowie thing at one point where you get 10 microphones, all about three foot apart going on and on and on,” he said. “And then they all have a gate on them, so the louder you sing, the further the mic picks up, that was amazing.”

“We couldn’t have done that on the first record,” Kerr added. “The first half of our first record cost about £300 to make, and suddenly you’re like ‘yeah we need 10 of the best microphones in the world’.”