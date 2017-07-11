Every Latitude Festival poster since 2006

A look back through the huge festival's 11 year history
11 years to the good, Latitude Festival keeps getting bigger. This year (July 13-16), Henham Park hosts The 1975, Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes. And over a decade since its formation, it also remains a go-to hub for literary greats, superstar comedians and pink sheep. Take a look at Latitude’s early history by checking out every poster since 2006.
2006
Latitude launched in 2006, headlined by Snow Patrol, Mercury Prize-winner Antony and the Johnsons, and Scottish post-rockers Mogwai. It was also a who’s who of indie bands that later faded away, featuring Larrikin Love, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly and The Noisettes.
2007
The second Latitude built on its origins with headline acts from future giants Arcade Fire, The Good The Bad & The Queen (featuring future headliner Damon Albarn) and solo performances from Damien Rice and ex-Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker. Lower down the bill, The National made an appearance early in their career.
2008
Franz Ferdinand and New York post-punk rockers Interpol topped the bill, alongside Icelandic giants Sigur Ròs. Foals played the Obelisk Arena – they’d go on to headline.
2009
2009 was one for the veterans, headlined by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Pet Shop Boys and Grace Jones. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke played a special solo set, and he was joined by Bat For lashes, Gossip and Editors.
2010
One of the biggest Latitude’s ever featured sets from The national, The xx and The Horrors. Tom Jones played a special guest appearance. This was also Florence + The Machine’s first headline slot – she’d go on to headline Glastonbury five years later.
2011
The National’s first Latitude headline set took place in 2011. Britpop legends Suede and Paolo Nutini filled the other headline slots. Further down the bill, Foals, Everything Everything and The Cribs played standout sets.
2012
2012’s edition was topped by Elbow, Bon Iver and Paul Weller. Several soon-to-be massive bands also made an early appearance. Alt-J played The Lake Stage, Daughter appeared on the i Arena, and M83 appeared on The Word Arena.
2013
Two indie giants – Foals and Bloc Party – topped Latitude 2013. They were joined by the legendary Kraftwerk, who’ve barely played a festival since. Other highlights included the fast-rising Alt-J, James Blake and small slot for The 1975.
2014
Lily Allen played a last-minute headline set at Latitude after Two Door Cinema Club pulled out. She was joined by a Damon Albarn solo set, Aussie giants Tame Impala and chart botherers Clean Bandit. Future Islands, Slaves and a lesser-known Rag ’n Bone Man also played.
2015
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds closed Latitude 2015. They were backed by Alt-J and Portishead as headliners – the latter haven’t played the UK since. Other highlights included Wolf Alice, Manic Street Preachers and Jack Garratt.
2016
Last year’s Latitude ended up being a festival send-off for The Maccabees. They were joined by New Order and The National as headliners. Lower down the bill, Christine & the Queens packed out the BBC Radio 6 Music stage, and fast-rising producer Mura Masa also played an early show.
2017
Latitude 2017 boasts three huge headliners, one of which are curating an entire day of festival action. Mumford & Sons bring their ‘Gentlemen of the Road’ takeover to day two (Saturday July 15), where they’re joined by Glass Animals, Lucy Rose and Leon Bridges. Other highlights include Loyle Carner, The Japanese House, Maggie Rogers and Jorja Smith.