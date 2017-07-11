Every Latitude Festival poster since 2006

Jamie Milton
By
A look back through the huge festival's 11 year history

11 years to the good, Latitude Festival keeps getting bigger. This year (July 13-16), Henham Park hosts The 1975, Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes. And over a decade since its formation, it also remains a go-to hub for literary greats, superstar comedians and pink sheep. Take a look at Latitude’s early history by checking out every poster since 2006.

2017

Latitude 2017 boasts three huge headliners, one of which are curating an entire day of festival action. Mumford & Sons bring their ‘Gentlemen of the Road’ takeover to day two (Saturday July 15), where they’re joined by Glass Animals, Lucy Rose and Leon Bridges. Other highlights include Loyle Carner, The Japanese House, Maggie Rogers and Jorja Smith.