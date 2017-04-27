Latitude line up: Who will perform in 2017?
From headliners to must-see highlights, here's a guide to the bands playing Latitude.
Set in the Suffolk countryside between 13-16 July 2017, Latitude is a festival for escapists. Hundreds of great bands play under the watch of giant, century-old trees. Comedians, poets and theatre performers share Henham Park with giant stadium-worthy acts. You can wander around for hours and always see something new.
Here’s a guide on who’s playing and who to see at Latitude Festival 2017:
Headliners
The 1975
Why they’ll be great: For aspiring headliners, Latitude is often seen as the last hurdle to jump before taking on the big guns. If The 1975 triumph here (which they will, let’s face it), it’s next stop Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds. So unless Matty Healy forgets all the words to ‘Love Me’ and starts doing bad Kate Bush impressions, expect this to be a celebration of their rise to the top.
Mumford and Sons
Why they’ll be great: The sometimes banjo-embracing, sometimes banjo-ditching force making Latitude their only festival appearance in 2017. Not only that – they’re in charge of an entire day’s curation on the Obelisk Arena and the BBC Music Stage, handpicking some of their best mates, like African superstar Baaba Maal and Oxford odd-poppers Glass Animals. It’s a Gentlemen of the Road takeover, to give it the formal term. Waistcoats at the ready!
Fleet Foxes
Why they’ll be great: Another Latitude exclusive, Fleet Foxes are returning from years out the spotlight. Third album ‘Crack Up’ has been six years in the making. In the time since 2011’s ‘Helplessness Blues’, frontman Robin Pecknold’s become a fully-fledged academic, and his bandmates have pursued side projects. Now they’re ready to be massive again, and due to their time away, expectations are even more skybound.
Highlights
Glass Animals
Why they’ll be great: Massive in the States, the UK is just about waking up to this Oxford four-piece’s brilliance. Second album ‘How to Be a Human Being’ is a bright, hooktastic record, and it’s often backed live by giant palm trees and human-sized pineapples. Anything but your average set, then.
Fatboy Slim
Why he’ll be great: Let’s unofficially dub this Latitude’s legend slot: Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim plays a closing set on the BBC Music Stage on Sunday July 16. He’ll be the last thing punters hear before packing up and leaving Henham Park. Nostalgia will be in the air.
The Japanese House
Why she’ll be great: On record, Amber Bain’s layered, introspective pop requires deep exploration. Live, it turns into a brighter force, sugar-coated pop with a deadly core.
Dave
Why he’ll be great: Dubbed part of grime’s next generation, Dave’s doesn’t fit so neatly into a scene. He’s a dab hand at piano, old school vocals and pop-straddling hits. And after getting Drake’s approval in 2016, he’s ready for the big time.
Sigrid
Why she’ll be great: A new Scandi star ready to take over the world, Sigrid pens gigantic choruses and seals them with raspy, 40-a-day vocals. She’s going to be huge.
The Magic Gang
Why they’ll be great: The Brighton four-piece are signed to ex-Maccabees member Felix White’s Yala Records. Expect sentiment-tinged indie with a knack for getting hundreds of excitable kids jumping en masse.
Full Latitude line-up
The 1975
Mumford & Sons (w/ Baaba Maal)
Fleet Foxes
Goldfrapp
Special guests TBA
John Cale
The Horrors
Glass Animals
The Divine Comedy
Tinariwen
Milky Chance
Grandaddy
dfpad-mpu-2
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
Lucy Rose
Mavis Staples
Ware Thomas
The Very Best
The Japanese House
Baloji
Placebo
Jack Garratt
Fatboy Slim
Ride
SOHN
Loyle Carner
The Head and the Heart
A Blaze of Feather
Mount Kimbie
Declan McKenna
Formation
HER
Ibibio Sound Machine
Julia Jacklin
Kaleo
Karen Elson
The Lemon Twigs
Lisa Hannigan
Maggie Rogers
Sylvan Esso
The Radio Dept.
Tom Grennan
Beak>
Dave
Temples
Aine Cahil
All We Are
Dan Croll
Esben and the Witch
Goat Girl
Gill Landry
Honeyblood
HVOB x Winston Marshall
Jesca Hoop
Joe Goddard (live)
Kadhja Bonet
Kevin Morby
Lubomyr Melnyk
Margaret Glapsy
Max Cooper
Palace
Seramic
Sigrid
Sunflower Bean
Twin Peaks
Yorkston Thorne Khan
Astroid Boys
Bruno Major
Cabbage
CASI
Dream Wife
Gurr
HMLTD
Idles
Jorja Smith
Little Cub
Liv Dawson
The Magic Gang
Matt Maltese
Nilüfer Yanya
Ozteki
Saint Sister
Shame
Strong Asian Mothers
SuperGlu
Aldous Harding
Benjamin Francis Leftwich
Brian Deady
Bruce O Yates
Dan Owen
King Nun
Klangstof
Joe Fox
Lea Porcelain
Mosa Wild
OUTLYA
Pixx
Youngr