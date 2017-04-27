From headliners to must-see highlights, here's a guide to the bands playing Latitude.

Set in the Suffolk countryside between 13-16 July 2017, Latitude is a festival for escapists. Hundreds of great bands play under the watch of giant, century-old trees. Comedians, poets and theatre performers share Henham Park with giant stadium-worthy acts. You can wander around for hours and always see something new.

Here’s a guide on who’s playing and who to see at Latitude Festival 2017:

Headliners

The 1975

Why they’ll be great: For aspiring headliners, Latitude is often seen as the last hurdle to jump before taking on the big guns. If The 1975 triumph here (which they will, let’s face it), it’s next stop Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds. So unless Matty Healy forgets all the words to ‘Love Me’ and starts doing bad Kate Bush impressions, expect this to be a celebration of their rise to the top.

Mumford and Sons

Why they’ll be great: The sometimes banjo-embracing, sometimes banjo-ditching force making Latitude their only festival appearance in 2017. Not only that – they’re in charge of an entire day’s curation on the Obelisk Arena and the BBC Music Stage, handpicking some of their best mates, like African superstar Baaba Maal and Oxford odd-poppers Glass Animals. It’s a Gentlemen of the Road takeover, to give it the formal term. Waistcoats at the ready!

Fleet Foxes

Why they’ll be great: Another Latitude exclusive, Fleet Foxes are returning from years out the spotlight. Third album ‘Crack Up’ has been six years in the making. In the time since 2011’s ‘Helplessness Blues’, frontman Robin Pecknold’s become a fully-fledged academic, and his bandmates have pursued side projects. Now they’re ready to be massive again, and due to their time away, expectations are even more skybound.

Highlights

Glass Animals

Why they’ll be great: Massive in the States, the UK is just about waking up to this Oxford four-piece’s brilliance. Second album ‘How to Be a Human Being’ is a bright, hooktastic record, and it’s often backed live by giant palm trees and human-sized pineapples. Anything but your average set, then.

Fatboy Slim

Why he’ll be great: Let’s unofficially dub this Latitude’s legend slot: Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim plays a closing set on the BBC Music Stage on Sunday July 16. He’ll be the last thing punters hear before packing up and leaving Henham Park. Nostalgia will be in the air.

The Japanese House

Why she’ll be great: On record, Amber Bain’s layered, introspective pop requires deep exploration. Live, it turns into a brighter force, sugar-coated pop with a deadly core.

Dave

Why he’ll be great: Dubbed part of grime’s next generation, Dave’s doesn’t fit so neatly into a scene. He’s a dab hand at piano, old school vocals and pop-straddling hits. And after getting Drake’s approval in 2016, he’s ready for the big time.

Sigrid

Why she’ll be great: A new Scandi star ready to take over the world, Sigrid pens gigantic choruses and seals them with raspy, 40-a-day vocals. She’s going to be huge.

The Magic Gang

Why they’ll be great: The Brighton four-piece are signed to ex-Maccabees member Felix White’s Yala Records. Expect sentiment-tinged indie with a knack for getting hundreds of excitable kids jumping en masse.

Full Latitude line-up

The 1975

Mumford & Sons (w/ Baaba Maal)

Fleet Foxes

Goldfrapp

Special guests TBA

John Cale

The Horrors

Glass Animals

The Divine Comedy

Tinariwen

Milky Chance

Grandaddy

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up



Lucy Rose

Mavis Staples

Ware Thomas

The Very Best

The Japanese House

Baloji

Placebo

Jack Garratt

Fatboy Slim

Ride

SOHN

Loyle Carner

The Head and the Heart

A Blaze of Feather

Mount Kimbie

Declan McKenna

Formation

HER

Ibibio Sound Machine

Julia Jacklin

Kaleo

Karen Elson

The Lemon Twigs

Lisa Hannigan

Maggie Rogers

Sylvan Esso

The Radio Dept.

Tom Grennan

Beak>

Dave

Temples

Aine Cahil

All We Are

Dan Croll

Esben and the Witch

Goat Girl

Gill Landry

Honeyblood

HVOB x Winston Marshall

Jesca Hoop

Joe Goddard (live)

Kadhja Bonet

Kevin Morby

Lubomyr Melnyk

Margaret Glapsy

Max Cooper

Palace

Seramic

Sigrid

Sunflower Bean

Twin Peaks

Yorkston Thorne Khan

Astroid Boys

Bruno Major

Cabbage

CASI

Dream Wife

Gurr

HMLTD

Idles

Jorja Smith

Little Cub

Liv Dawson

The Magic Gang



Matt Maltese

Nilüfer Yanya

Ozteki

Saint Sister

Shame

Strong Asian Mothers

SuperGlu

Aldous Harding

Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Brian Deady

Bruce O Yates

Dan Owen

King Nun

Klangstof

Joe Fox

Lea Porcelain

Mosa Wild

OUTLYA

Pixx

Youngr