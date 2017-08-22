“Today is extra special,” declares Oliver Sim towards the final furlong of the xx’s mesmeric headline main stage performance. “It’s past midnight, which means it’s Romy’s birthday.” His comrade is ushered to the front and presented with an oversized card, while the sprawling crowd serenade her with ‘Happy Birthday’. Endearingly, he hails her as “My sister. My queen. My Beyoncé,” As the set (which pulls off the high-wire act of being both intimate and epic) winds to an end, it seems the trio are already in the mood to party. Usually their aesthetic is blacker than Mark E Smith’s liver, but Skittle-bright rainbow visuals greet Jamie XX’s euphoric Romy team-up ‘Loud Places’, which dovetails into the Hall and Oates-sampling ‘Hold On’. When Romy signs off after closer ‘Angels’ by beaming: “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be”, the feeling from the field is mutual.