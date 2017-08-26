"Dance like you've been electrocuted and tasered!"

The main stage crowd at Leeds Festival could be seeing their faces on the big screen very soon, after scenes were filmed for a new movie starring ‘Inbetweeners’ star Joe Thomas.

After Two Door Cinema Club finished their teatime set, Thomas unexpectedly appeared on the main stage to explain that the crowd were needed for new movie ‘The Festival’, which is being directed by the makers of The Inbetweeners.

During the brief appearance, the crowd were egged on by comedian James Gill after being asked to pull their weirdest dance moves and repeatedly chant “Hammerhead”.

Gill then asked the crowd to “dance like you’ve been electrocuted and tasered” for a scene in the film that sees a DJ being electrocuted while a crowd mistakenly believes that he’s “just doing the latest dance craze”.

At one point, Thomas was also reminded that he’ll never escape the shadow of The Inbetweeners as thousands of fans began shouting “boner! boner!” at him.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ‘”No way has Simon from The Inbetweeners just arrived at # LeedsFestival just for everyone to shout boner at him.”

Another said: “Simon from the Inbetweeners walking on stage at Leeds has made my entire year.”

The film, which began pre-production earlier this year, is directed by Inbetweeners creator Iain Morris and reportedly follows a group of friends as they head to a music festival after graduating from university.

It it set to be released next year.