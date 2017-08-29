‘It was like nuclear warfare’ – take a walk on stage with Kasabian at Reading & Leeds 2017

NME capture a glimpse of what Leeds Festival 2017 looked like through the eyes of the band

“It was everything and more of what you expect,” Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME about their epic Reading Festival set, just moments before they brought more of the madness to Leeds. “It was a massive crowd. You can always tell by the burger vans – if it stretches out to there then it’s like ‘shit, that was big’. It was huge. The encore was like a dream, it was insane. Time just stood still and I was gone.”

But before the clocks stopped, we caught up with the band backstage at Leeds Festival 2017 – and saw a glimpse of what their headline set looked like from their eyes as they stepped on stage to rock Yorkshire. In Tom Meighan’s own words, it was “f**king Empire”.

“The set was just like nuclear warfare, which was great,” Pizzorno continued. “If you’ve been there all day, then it’s not the time to drop a nice little acoustic number in there. It was like ‘let’s just go full throttle’ – and it worked.”

Watch our video above as we walk on stage with Kasabian at Leeds Festival 2017

The band also spoke to NME about why they chose to cover Nirvana at Reading & Leeds 2017, their special and ‘unique’ plans for next year, and what it takes for guitar bands to survive.

Meanwhile, Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour dates with Slaves are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on August 31.

November

Fri 24 – NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Sat 25 – GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Sun 26 – ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena

Tues 28 – DUBLIN, 3Arena

Thurs 30 – MANCHESTER, Arena

December

Fri 1 – LONDON, The O2

Sat 2 – LONDON, The O2

Mon 4 – CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tues 5 – LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena

Thurs 7 – LEEDS, First District Arena

Fri 8 – BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena

Sat 9 – BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena