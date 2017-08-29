‘It was like nuclear warfare’ – take a walk on stage with Kasabian at Reading & Leeds 2017
NME capture a glimpse of what Leeds Festival 2017 looked like through the eyes of the band
“It was everything and more of what you expect,” Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME about their epic Reading Festival set, just moments before they brought more of the madness to Leeds. “It was a massive crowd. You can always tell by the burger vans – if it stretches out to there then it’s like ‘shit, that was big’. It was huge. The encore was like a dream, it was insane. Time just stood still and I was gone.”
But before the clocks stopped, we caught up with the band backstage at Leeds Festival 2017 – and saw a glimpse of what their headline set looked like from their eyes as they stepped on stage to rock Yorkshire. In Tom Meighan’s own words, it was “f**king Empire”.
“The set was just like nuclear warfare, which was great,” Pizzorno continued. “If you’ve been there all day, then it’s not the time to drop a nice little acoustic number in there. It was like ‘let’s just go full throttle’ – and it worked.”
Watch our video above as we walk on stage with Kasabian at Leeds Festival 2017
The band also spoke to NME about why they chose to cover Nirvana at Reading & Leeds 2017, their special and ‘unique’ plans for next year, and what it takes for guitar bands to survive.
Meanwhile, Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour dates with Slaves are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on August 31.
November
Fri 24 – NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Sat 25 – GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro
Sun 26 – ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena
Tues 28 – DUBLIN, 3Arena
Thurs 30 – MANCHESTER, Arena
December
Fri 1 – LONDON, The O2
Sat 2 – LONDON, The O2
Mon 4 – CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena
Tues 5 – LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena
Thurs 7 – LEEDS, First District Arena
Fri 8 – BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena
Sat 9 – BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena