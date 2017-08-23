These are the stage set times for Reading & Leeds Festival 2017

Andrew Trendell
By
Get yourself prepared for some huge sets

This weekend sees Muse, Kasabian, Eminem, Liam Gallagher, Bastille and many descend upon Reading & Leeds Festival 2017. Check out the full stage times for every act across stages on both sites below.

READING FESTIVAL STAGE TIMES:

Friday 25 August

Main Stage
12:30 – 13:00 Judas
13:20 – 13:55 Deap Valley
14:20 – 14:55 Mallory Knox
15:20 – 16:00 Rat Boy
16:30 – 17:10 Circa Waves
17:40 – 18:25 Jimmy Eat World
18:55 – 19:45 Two Door Cinema Club
20:20 – 21:20 Bastille
22:00 – 23:20 Kasabian

NME/Radio One Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Lea Porcelain
12:50 – 13:20 Marika Hackman
13:40 – 14:10 The Magic Gang
14:30 – 15:00 The Orwells
15:20 – 15:50 Declan McKenna
16:10 – 16:45 Oh Wonder
17:05 – 17:40 Anne-Marie
18:00 – 18:35 Lethal Bizzle
19:00 – 19:45 Sub Focus (Live)
20:10 – 20:55 Tory Lanez
21:15 – 22:00 Secret Set (Rumoured to be QOTSA or Royal Blood)
22:25 – 23:30 You Me At Six

Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Haus
12:50 – 13:20 Mullally
13:40 – 14:20 Dreem Teem
14:35 – 15:05 TOKiMONSTA
15:20 – 16:00 Metrik
16:10 – 16:50 Majestic
17:00 – 17:40 Heartless Crew
18:00 – 18:40 Kurupt FM
18:50 – 19:35 Chris Lorenzo
19:45 – 20:35 Shy FX
20:55 – 21:55 Dillon Francis
22:15 – 23:30 Fatboy Slim

The Lock Up
12:05 – 12:35 Life
12:55 – 13:25 Freak
13:45 – 14:15 Palisades
14:35 – 15:05 Puppy
15:25 – 15:55 God Damn
16:15 – 16:45 WSTR
17:05 – 17:40 Counterfeit
18:00 – 18:35 Tigers Jaw
18:55 – 19:35 Boston Manor
20:05 – 20:40 Arcane Roots
21:15 – 21:55 The Amity Affliction
22:30 – 23:30 Billy Talent

Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:25 Barns Courtney
12:40 – 13:10 Yonaka
13:25 – 13:55 Prose
14:10 – 14:40 The Amazons
15:00 – 15:30 Louis Berry
15:50 – 16:20 Idles
16:40 – 17:10 The Big Moon
17:30 – 18:00 Cosima
18:20 – 18:50 Off Bloom
19:10 – 19:40 Toothless
20:00 – 20:30 The Districts
20:50 – 21:20 Jagwar Ma
21:40 – 22:10 Cigarettes After Sex
22:30 – 23:30 Bear’s Den

BBC Music Introducing Stage
11:10 – 11:35 Honey Arcade
11:50 – 12:15 Avenoir
12:30 – 12:55 M O S E S
13:10 – 13:35 Olly Chamberlain
13:50 – 14:15 Brooke Bentham
15:25 – 15:50 Plaza
16:15 – 16:40 Phundo Art
17:00 – 17:25 RALE
17:45 – 18:10 Sugarmen
18:30 – 18:55 Scott Quinn
19:15 – 19:40 The Golden Age Of TV
20:00 – 20:25 TOUTS

BBC 1xtra Stage
12:30 – 13:00 Yung Fume
13:15 – 13:45 Fekky
14:00 – 14:30 Big Tobz
14:45 – 15:15 Father
15:30 – 16:00 Akala
16:15 – 16:45 Watsky
17:00 – 17:30 Lunice
17:45 – 18:15 Avelino
18:35 – 19:20 P Money
19:40 – 20:15 Angel
20:40 – 21:15 Rejji Snow
21:40 – 22:20 Mist
22:45 – 23:30 Danny Brown

Alternative Stage
12:05 – 12:30 Iain Stirling
12:30 – 13:10 Piff The Magic Dragon
13:10 – 13:15 Pierre Novellie
13:15 – 13:45 Elliot Steel
13:45 – 14:25 Daniel Sloss
14:30 – 15:00 Dane Baptiste
15:00 – 15:30 Josie Long
15:30 – 16:10 Rob Delaney
16:15 – 16:35 Steve Hall
16:35 – 17:20 Joe Lycett
21:30 – 22:30T he Big Moon Vs Marika Hackman DJ’s
22:30 – 23:30 Declan McKenna Vs Blaenavon DJs
23:30 – 00:30 Huw Stephens Vs Circa Waves DJ’s
00:30 – 03:00 Jen Long Vs Bless Djs

Jack Rocks Stage
12:00 – 12:25 The Cosmics
12:40 – 13:05 Anteros
13:20 – 13:50 White Room
14:05 – 14:30 The Assist
14:45 – 15:15 The Wholls
15:25 – 15:50 Paves
16:00 – 16:25 The Surrenders
16:35 – 17:00 Heavy Suns
17:15 – 17:45 Broken Witt Rebels
18:05 – 18:35 The Shimmer Band
18:55 – 19:25 Trampolene
19:40 – 20:10 Mint
20:20 – 20:45 Of Empires
21:00 – 21:25 Rainbow Maniac
21:40 – 22:05 Asylums

Signing Tent
15:30 – 16:00 The Amazons Signing
16:30 – 17:00 Rat Boy Signing
17:15 – 17:45 Declan McKenna Signing
18:00 – 18:30 Bastille Signing

Saturday 26 August

Main Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Honeyblood
12:50 – 13:25 Moose Blood
13:45 – 14:20 The Pretty Reckless
14:45 – 15:25 PVRIS
15:50 – 16:35 Migos
17:05 – 17:50 At The Drive In
18:20 – 19:20 Korn
19:55 – 21:10 Major Lazer
21:50 – 23:20 Eminem

NME/Radio One Stage
12:00 – 12:30 King No One
12:45 – 13:15 Blaenavon
13:35 – 14:05 Inheaven
14:25 – 14:55 Cabbage
15:15 – 15:45 Tom Misch (Live)
16:05 – 16:35 Marmozets
16:55 – 17:25 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
17:45 – 18:20 Sundara Karma
18:45 – 19:20 Loyle Carner
19:50 – 20:35 Everything Everything
21:05 – 21:50 Glass Animals
22:30 – 23:30 Flume

Dance Stage
12:45 – 13:15 Get Inuit
13:30 – 14:00 Sigrid
14:20 – 14:50 ALMA
15:05 – 15:40 LANY
15:55 – 16:20 Becky Hill
16:30 – 17:10 Delta Heavy
17:20 – 18:00 Jaguar Skills
18:00 – 18:55 Jax Jones
19:05 – 19:50 Goldie
20:00 – 20:50 High Contrast
21:15 – 22:15 Noisia ‘Outer Edges’
22:30 – 23:30 Andy C

The Pit
12:15 – 12:45 Dream State
13:05 – 13:35 Casey
13:55 – 14:25 Viagra Boys
14:45 – 15:15 Tigercub
15:35 – 16:05 Zeal & Ardor
16:25 – 16:55 Vukovi
17:15 – 17:45 Defeater
18:05 – 18:40 Astroid Boys
19:00 – 19:35 Turbowolf
20:05 – 20:40 Carpenter Brut
21:15 – 21:55 One Ok Rock
22:30 – 23:30 While She Sleeps

Festival Republic Stage
12:45 – 13:15 Paris Youth Foundation
13:25 – 14:05 Indigo Lo
14:25 – 14:55 Superfood
15:15 – 15:45 All Tvvins
16:05 – 16:35 Pumarosa
16:55 – 17:25 The Japanese House
17:45 – 18:15 Eden
18:35 – 19:05 Black Honey
19:25 – 19:55 Grouplove
20:15 – 20:45 Shame
21:05 – 21:35 The View
21:55 – 22:30 Japandroids
22:50 – 23:30 Black Lips

BBC Music Introducing Stage
11:55 – 12:25 Colouring
12:35 – 13:00 Pale Waves
13:15 – 13:40 Soeur
13:55 – 14:20 Dan Stock
15:30 – 15:55 Verschieden
16:20 – 16:45 Too Many T’s
17:05 – 17:30 Will Sin For Love
17:50 – 18:15 Cassia
18:35 – 18:55 Playing House
19:20 – 19:45 Ider
20:05 – 20:30 Island

BBC 1xtra Stage
12:00 – 12:25 Bossman Birdie
12:30 – 13:00 NOT3S
13:10 – 13:40 Geovarn
13:50 – 14:20 Mic Righteous
14:30 – 15:00 DJ Semtex
15:10 – 15:45 Cadet
16:15 – 16:50 67
17:10 – 17:45 Abra Cadabra
18:05 – 18:35 Stefflon Don
18:55 – 19:30 AJ Tracey
19:55 – 20:30 Russ
20:55 – 21:40 Flatbush Zombies

Alternative Stage
11:35 – 12:10 Matt Richardson
12:15 – 12:45 Ivo Graham
12:45 – 13:30 Simon Amstell
13:40 – 14:20 Jonathon Pie
14:25 – 15:10 Tape Face
15:10 – 15:15 Mark Olver
15:15 – 16:00 Andrew Maxwell
17:00 – 17:45 Bill Bailey
22:45 – 03:00 Buttoned Down Disco

Jack Rocks Stage
12:00 – 12:25 Palm Honey
12:45 – 13:15 Blackwaters
13:35 – 14:05 The Blinders
14:25 – 14:55 Bang Bang Romeo
15:10 – 15:35 Avalanche Party
15:50 – 16:15 False Heads
16:30 – 16:55 Breed
17:15 – 17:45 Shambolics
18:05 – 18:35 Strange Bones
18:55 – 19:25 The Sundowners
19:40 – 20:05 The Strawberries
20:20 – 20:45 Vida
21:00 – 21:25 Sisteray
21:40 – 22:05 Plastic People
23:20 – 00:00 Baby Strange

Signing Tent
13:00 – 13:30 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Signing
15:30 – 16:00 Glass Animals Signing
17:00 – 17:30 PVRIS Signing
18:00 – 18:30 Marmozets Signing

Sunday 27 August

Main Stage
12:30 – 13:00 Royal Republic
13:20 – 13:55 PINS
14:20 – 14:55 Vant
15:20 – 16:00 Against The Current
16:30 – 17:10 Architects
17:40 – 18:25 Giggs
18:55 – 19:40 Blossoms
20:15 – 21:15 Liam Gallagher
21:55 – 23:30 Muse

NME/Radio One Stage
12:10 – 12:40 X Ambassadors
13:00 – 13:30 Mutemath
13:50 – 14:20 Fickle Friends
14:45 – 15:15 SG Lewis
15:40 – 16:10 Pond
16:35 – 17:05 The Sherlocks
17:25 – 18:05 Ray BLK
18:25 – 19:00 Milky Chance
19:20 – 20:00 Wiley
20:20 – 21:00 Mura Masa
21:30 – 22:10 Halsey
22:40 – 23:30 HAIM

Dance Stage
12:05 – 12:35 Star. One
12:45 – 13:25 James Organ
13:35 – 14:15 Kideko
14:25 – 15:15 Matrix & Futurebound B2B Loadstar
15:25 – 16:05 Jacob Plant
16:15 – 16:55 Monki
17:05 – 17:45 Sam Divine
17:55 – 18:35 Camelphat
18:45 – 19:30 Claptone
19:40 – 20:30 Mistajam
21:00 – 22:00 Charli XCX
22:30 – 23:30 Marshmello

The Lock Up
12:15 – 12:45 Heir
13:05 – 13:35 Baby In Vain
13:55 – 14:25 Raveneye
14:45 – 15:15 Sløtface
15:35 – 16:05 Fizzy Blood
16:25 – 16:55 Muncie Girls
17:15 – 17:45 Culture Abuse
18:05 – 18:40 Tired Lion
19:00 – 19:45 The Prettyboys
20:05 – 20:40 Breaking Benjamin
21:15 – 21:55 Gnarwolves
22:30 – 23:30 Neck Deep

Festival Republic Stage
12:15 – 12:45 OUTLYA
13:05 – 13:35 Saint PHNX
13:55 – 14:25 Ten Tonnes
14:45 – 15:15 Otherkin
15:35 – 16:05 King Nun
16:25 – 16:55 Mondo Cozmo
17:15 – 17:45 Will Joseph Cook
18:05 – 18:35 Picture This
18:55 – 19:25 Vallis Alps
19:45 – 20:20 Phantogram
20:40 – 21:20 Ash
21:45 – 22:20 Tom Grennan
22:45 – 23:30 The Hunna

BBC Music Introducing Stage
11:10 – 11:35 Rock Bottom Risers
11:50 – 12:15 The Pale White
12:30 – 12:55 Deadset Dream
13:10 – 13:35 Anna Straker
13:50 – 14:15 Low Island
15:25 – 15:50 Chroma
16:15 – 16:40 Alibi
17:00 – 17:25 Penguin
17:45 – 18:10 Mosa Wild
18:30 – 18:55 Ginger Snaps
19:15 – 19:40 Queen Zee & The Sasstones
20:00 – 20:25 Honey Lung

BBC 1xtra Stage
12:05 – 12:35 The Lafontaines
12:50 – 13:20 Monster Florence
13:35 – 14:05 Jaykae
14:20 – 14:50 Lotto Boyzz
15:05 – 15:35 Young T & Bugsey
15:50 – 16:20 The Manor
16:35 – 17:05 The Heatwave
17:20 – 17:50 They
18:10 – 18:45 J Hus
19:05 – 19:50 Vince Staples
20:20 – 21:00 Mostack
21:30 – 22:20 Dave
22:45 – 23:30 Bugzy Malone

Alternative Stage
12:05 – 12:35 Sean McLoughlin
12:40 – 13:35 Wifi Wars
13:45 – 14:15 Lloyd Griffith
14:15 – 15:00 Rubberbandits
15:00 – 15:05 James Gill
15:05 – 15:30 Jonny Awsum
15:30 – 16:15 Seann Walsh
16:20 – 16:50 Flo & Joan
16:50 – 17:35 Katherine Ryan
22:45 – 03:00 Propaganda W. Guest DJ’s Blossoms

Jack Rocks Stage
12:00 – 12:25 Liberty Ship
12:45 – 13:15 Himalayas
13:35 – 14:05 No Hot Ashes
14:25 – 14:55 The Americas
15:10 – 15:35 Surge
15:50 – 16:15 Emily Capell
16:30 – 16:55 The Spitfires
17:15 – 17:45 The Jackobins
18:05 – 18:35 Tijuana Bibles
19:40 – 20:05 Sons
20:20 – 20:45 Naropa
21:00 – 21:25 Skin
21:40 – 22:05 Rosko
23:20 – 00:00 Sheafs

LEEDS FESTIVAL 2017 STAGE TIMES

Thursday 24 August

Relentless Stage
20:30 – 22:00 Tieks
22:00 – 22:30 Izzie Gibbs
22:30 – 00:00 Heavytrackerz
00:00 – 01:30 Rude Kid
01:30 – 02:00 Devlin
02:00 – 03:00 Mistajam

Dance to the Radio Stage
19:00 – 19:20 Dead Naked Hippies
19:30 – 20:00 Marsicans
20:15 – 20:45 Fling
21:00 – 21:30 High Tyde
22:00 – 23:00 The Pigeon Detectives

Film Oxford Cinema Tent
00:00 – 00:20 Midnight Shorts
00:20 – 02:30 Logan
02:30 – 03:00 Shorts

Friday 25 August

Main Stage
12:20 – 12:50 Royal Republic
13:10 – 13:40 Pins
14:00 – 14:30 Vant
14:55 – 15:30 Against the Current
15:55 – 16:35 Architects
17:05 – 17:50 Giggs
18:25 – 19:10 Blossoms
19:45 – 20:45 Liam Gallagher
21:25 – 23:00 Muse

NME / BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:00 – 12:25 X Ambassadors
12:40 – 13:15 …
13:35 – 14:05 Mutemath
14:25 – 14:55 Fickle Friends
15:15 – 15:45 SG Lewis
16:05 – 16:35 Pond
16:55 – 17:25 The Sherlocks
17:45 – 18:15 Ray BLK
18:35 – 19:05 Milky Chance
19:25 – 19:55 Wiley
20:15 – 20:45 Mura Masa
21:10 – 21:50 Halsey
22:15 – 23:00 Haim

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Star.One
12:40 – 13:15 James Organ
13:25 – 14:05 Kideko
14:15 – 15:05 Matrix & Futurebound b2b Loadstar
15:15 – 15:50 Jacob Plant
16:00 – 16:35 Monki
16:45 – 17:20 Sam Divine
17:30 – 18:10 Camelphat
18:20 – 19:05 Claptone
19:15 – 20:00 Mistajam
20:30 – 21:30 Charli XCX
22:00 – 23:00 Marshmello

Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Outlya
12:50 – 13:20 SAINT PHNX
13:40 – 14:10 Ten Tonnes
14:30 – 15:00 Otherkin
15:20 – 15:50 King Nun
16:10 – 16:40 Mondo Cozmo
17:00 – 17:30 Will Joseph Cook
17:50 – 18:20 Picture This
18:40 – 19:10 Vallis Alps
19:30 – 20:00 Phantogram
20:20 – 21:00 Ash
21:20 – 21:55 Tom Grennan
22:15 – 23:00 The Hunna

Lock Up Stage
12:30 – 13:00 Heir
13:20 – 13:50 Baby in Vain
14:10 – 14:40 Raveneye
15:00 – 15:30 Sløtface
15:50 – 16:20 Fizzy Blood
16:40 – 17:10 Muncie Girls
17:30 – 18:00 Culture Abuse
18:20 – 18:50 Tired Lion
19:10 – 19:40 …
20:05 – 20:40 Breaking Benjamin
21:05 – 21:40 Gnarwolves
22:10 – 23:00 Neck Deep

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
12:00 – 12:30 The Lafontaines
12:45 – 13:15 Monster Florence
13:30 – 14:00 Jaykae
14:15 – 14:45 Lotto Boyzz
15:00 – 15:30 Young T & Bugsey
15:45 – 16:15 The Manor
16:30 – 17:00 The Heatwave
17:15 – 17:45 They.
18:05 – 18:35 J Hus
18:55 – 19:35 Vince Staples
20:05 – 20:40 MoStack
21:10 – 21:45 Dave
22:15 – 23:00 Bugzy Malone

BBC Introducing
12:00 – 12:25 Rock Bottom Risers
12:40 – 13:05 The Pale White
13:20 – 13:45 Deadset Dream
14:00 – 14:25 Anna Straker
14:45 – 15:10 Low Island
15:30 – 15:55 Chroma
16:10 – 16:35 Alibi
16:55 – 17:20 Penguin
17:40 – 18:05 Mosa Wild
18:25 – 18:50 Ginger Snaps
19:10 – 19:35 Queen Zee and the Sass Tones
19:55 – 20:20 Honey Lung

Alternative Stage
12:00 – 12:05 Mark Olver (MC)
12:05 – 12:35 Tiff Stevenson
12:35 – 13:10 Andrew Maxwell
13:15 – 13:45 Sean McLoughlin
13:45 – 14:15 Ivo Graham
14:15 – 14:45 Charlie Baker
14:45 – 15:30 Jonathan Pie
15:35 – 16:05 Kiri Pritchard-McLean
16:05 – 16:35 Fin Taylor
16:40 – 17:25 Katherine Ryan
22:45 – 02:30 Propaganda with guest DJ’s Blossoms

Relentless Stage
22:00 – 22:45 Luke Hassan
23:00 – 23:15 Eli Brown
23:15 – 00:00 Mason Mayard
00:00 – 01:00 Butch
01:00 – 03:00 Solardo

Film Oxford Cinema Tent
00:00 – 00:20 Midnight Shorts
00:20 – 02:30 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
02:30 – 03:00 Shorts

BBC Signing Tent
15:00 – 15:30 Neck Deep signing
16:00 – 16:30 Blossoms signing
17:00 – 17:30 The Hunna signing

Saturday 26 August

Main Stage
12:20 – 12:50 Judas
13:10 – 13:40 Deap Vally
14:00 – 14:30 Mallory Knox
14:55 – 15:30 Rat Boy
15:55 – 16:35 Circa Waves
17:05 – 17:50 Jimmy Eat World
18:25 – 19:15 Two Door Cinema Club
19:50 – 20:50 Bastille
21:30 – 23:00 Kasabian

NME / BBC Radio 1 Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Lea Porcelain
12:50 – 13:20 Marika Hackman
13:40 – 14:10 The Magic Gang
14:30 – 15:00 The Orwells
15:20 – 15:50 Declan McKenna
16:15 – 16:50 Oh Wonder
17:15 – 17:50 Anne-Marie
18:15 – 18:50 Lethal Bizzle
19:15 – 20:00 Sub Focus
20:30 – 21:15 Tory Lanez
21:55 – 23:00 You Me at Six!

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30 HAUS
12:50 – 13:20 Mullally
13:40 – 14:20 Dreem Teem
14:30 – 15:00 TOKiMONSTA
15:15 – 15:50 Metrik
16:00 – 16:35 Majestic
16:45 – 17:20 Heartless Crew
17:40 – 18:20 Kurupt FM
18:30 – 19:10 Chris Lorenzo
19:20 – 20:05 Shy FX
20:25 – 21:25 Dillon Francis
21:45 – 23:00 Fatboy Slim

Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Yonaka
12:50 – 13:20 Prose
13:40 – 14:10 The Amazons
14:30 – 15:00 Louis Berry
15:20 – 15:50 Idles
16:10 – 16:40 The Big Moon
17:00 – 17:30 Cosima
17:50 – 18:20 Off Bloom
18:40 – 19:10 Toothless
19:30 – 20:00 The Districts
20:20 – 20:50 Jagwar Ma
21:10 – 21:40 Cigarettes After Sex
22:00 – 23:00 Bear’s Den

The Pit
12:05 – 12:35 Life
12:55 – 13:25 Freak
13:45 – 14:15 Palisades
14:35 – 15:05 Puppy
15:25 – 15:55 God Damn
16:15 – 16:45 WSTR
17:05 – 17:40 Counterfeit
18:00 – 18:35 Tigers Jaw
18:55 – 19:35 Boston Manor
20:00 – 20:35 Arcane Roots
21:00 – 21:35 The Amity Affliction
22:10 – 23:00 Billy Talent

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
12:05 – 12:35 Yung Fume
12:50 – 13:20 Fekky
13:35 – 14:05 Big Tobz
14:20 – 14:50 Father
15:05 – 15:35 Akala
15:50 – 16:20 Watsky
16:35 – 17:05 Lunice
17:20 – 17:50 Avelino
18:10 – 18:40 P Money
19:00 – 19:30 Angel
20:00 – 20:35 Rejjie Snow
21:05 – 21:45 Mist
22:15 – 23:00 Danny Brown

BBC Introducing
12:00 – 12:25 Honey Arcade
12:40 – 13:05 Avenoir
13:20 – 13:45 M O S E S
14:00 – 14:25 Olly Chamberlain
14:45 – 15:10 Brooke Bentham
15:30 – 15:55 Plaza
16:10 – 16:35 Phundo Art
16:55 – 17:20 Rale
17:40 – 18:05 Sugarmen
18:25 – 18:50 Scott Quinn
19:10 – 19:35 The Golden Age of TV
19:55 – 20:20 TOUTS

Alternative Stage
12:00 – 12:05 James Gill (MC)
12:05 – 12:35 Iain Stirling
12:35 – 13:30 Wifi Wars
13:40 – 14:10 Elliott Steel
14:10 – 14:55 Daniel Sloss
15:00 – 15:30 Josie Long
15:40 – 16:25 Rubberbandits
16:30 – 17:15 Reginald D. Hunter
21:30 – 23:00 Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s
23:00 – 23:30 HMLTD
23:30 – 00:45 Foals DJ set (Edwin Congreave)
00:45 – 01:00 Benny Mails
01:00 – 03:00 Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s
03:00 – 06:00 Mayweather vs. McGregor

Relentless Stage
22:00 – 23:00 Luke Hassan
23:00 – 00:00 Nyra
00:00 – 01:30 Theo Kottis
01:30 – 03:00 Jackmaster

Film Oxford Cinema Tent
00:00 – 01:45 Get Out
01:45 – 03:00 Sausage Party

BBC Signing Tent
13:00 – 13:30 Declan McKenna signing
15:00 – 15:30 The Amazons signing
16:30 – 17:00 Rat Boy signing
18:00 – 18:30 Bastille signing

Sunday 27 August

Main Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Honeyblood
12:50 – 13:20 Moose Blood
13:40 – 14:10 The Pretty Reckless
14:30 – 15:05 PVRIS
15:25 – 16:05 Migos
16:35 – 17:20 At the Drive-in
17:50 – 18:50 Korn
19:25 – 20:40 Major Lazer
21:20 – 22:50 Eminem

NME / BBC Radio 1 Stage
12:00 – 12:30 King No One
12:45 – 13:15 Blaenavon
13:30 – 14:00 Inheaven
14:20 – 14:50 Cabbage
15:10 – 15:40 Tom Misch
16:00 – 16:30 Marmozets
16:50 – 17:20 Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes
17:40 – 18:15 Sundara Karma
18:35 – 19:10 Loyle Carner
19:35 – 20:10 Everything Everything
20:45 – 21:25 Glass Animals
21:45 – 23:00 Flume

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:35 – 13:05 Get Inuit
13:20 – 13:50 Sigrid
14:05 – 14:35 Alma
14:50 – 15:25 Lany
15:40 – 16:05 Becky Hill
16:15 – 16:50 Delta Heavy
17:00 – 17:45 Jaguar Skills
17:55 – 18:35 Jax Jones
18:45 – 19:30 Goldie
19:40 – 20:25 High Contrast
20:45 – 21:45 Noisia ‘Outer Edges
22:00 – 23:00 Andy C

Festival Republic Stage
12:45 – 13:10 Paris Youth Foundation
13:25 – 13:50 Indigo Lo
14:05 – 14:35 Superfood
14:55 – 15:25 All Tvvins
15:45 – 16:15 Pumarosa
16:35 – 17:05 The Japanese House
17:25 – 17:55 Eden
18:15 – 18:45 Black Honey
19:05 – 19:35 Grouplove
19:55 – 20:25 Shame
20:45 – 21:15 The View
21:35 – 22:05 Japandroids
22:25 – 23:00 Black Lips

The Pit
12:15 – 12:45 Dream State
13:05 – 13:35 Casey
13:55 – 14:25 Viagra Boys
14:45 – 15:15 TIGERCUB
15:35 – 16:05 Zeal & Ardor
16:25 – 16:55 Vukovi
17:10 – 17:45 Defeater
18:05 – 18:35 Astroid Boys
18:55 – 19:25 Turbowolf
19:50 – 20:25 Carpenter Brut
20:55 – 21:30 One OK Rock
22:00 – 23:00 While She Sleeps

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
12:00 – 12:25 Bossman Birdie
12:30 – 13:00 NOT3S
13:15 – 13:45 Geovarn
14:00 – 14:30 Mic Righteous
14:50 – 15:20 Cadet
15:45 – 16:20 67
16:40 – 17:15 Abra Cadabra
17:35 – 18:15 Stefflon Don
18:35 – 19:05 AJ Tracey
19:30 – 20:05 Russ
20:30 – 21:10 Flatbush Zombies

BBC Introducing
12:00 – 12:25 KOYO
12:40 – 13:05 Colouring
13:20 – 13:45 Pale Waves
14:00 – 14:25 Soeur
14:45 – 15:10 Dan Stock
15:30 – 15:55 Verschieden
16:10 – 16:35 Too Many T’s
16:55 – 17:20 Will Sin For Love
17:40 – 18:05 Cassia
18:25 – 18:50 Playing House
19:10 – 19:35 Ider
19:55 – 20:20 Island

Alternative Stage
12:00 – 12:05 Pierre Novellie
12:05 – 12:50 Piff the Magic Dragon
12:55 – 13:25 Lauren Pattison
13:25 – 14:10 Simon Amstell
14:15 – 14:45 Suzi Ruffell
14:45 – 15:30 Tape Face
15:35 – 16:20 Joe Lycett
16:55 – 17:40 Bill Bailey
22:30 – 23:00 Bless DJ’s
23:15 – 00:00 Section Boyz
00:00 – 01:30 New Gen showcase
01:30 – 03:00 Bless DJ’s

Relentless Stage
22:00 – 23:00 Luke Hassan
23:00 – 00:00 Swindle
00:00 – 01:30 Cadenza
01:30 – 03:00 Wilkinson

Film Oxford Cinema Tent
00:00 – 00:20 Midnight Shorts
00:20 – 02:30 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
02:30 – 03:00 Shorts

BBC Signing Tent
13:00 – 13:30 Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes signing
16:00 – 16:30 Glass Animals
17:00 – 17:30 PVRIS signing
18:00 – 18:30 Marmozets signing