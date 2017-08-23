These are the stage set times for Reading & Leeds Festival 2017

Get yourself prepared for some huge sets

This weekend sees Muse, Kasabian, Eminem, Liam Gallagher, Bastille and many descend upon Reading & Leeds Festival 2017. Check out the full stage times for every act across stages on both sites below.

READING FESTIVAL STAGE TIMES:

Friday 25 August

Main Stage

12:30 – 13:00 Judas

13:20 – 13:55 Deap Valley

14:20 – 14:55 Mallory Knox

15:20 – 16:00 Rat Boy

16:30 – 17:10 Circa Waves

17:40 – 18:25 Jimmy Eat World

18:55 – 19:45 Two Door Cinema Club

20:20 – 21:20 Bastille

22:00 – 23:20 Kasabian

NME/Radio One Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Lea Porcelain

12:50 – 13:20 Marika Hackman

13:40 – 14:10 The Magic Gang

14:30 – 15:00 The Orwells

15:20 – 15:50 Declan McKenna

16:10 – 16:45 Oh Wonder

17:05 – 17:40 Anne-Marie

18:00 – 18:35 Lethal Bizzle

19:00 – 19:45 Sub Focus (Live)

20:10 – 20:55 Tory Lanez

21:15 – 22:00 Secret Set (Rumoured to be QOTSA or Royal Blood)

22:25 – 23:30 You Me At Six

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Haus

12:50 – 13:20 Mullally

13:40 – 14:20 Dreem Teem

14:35 – 15:05 TOKiMONSTA

15:20 – 16:00 Metrik

16:10 – 16:50 Majestic

17:00 – 17:40 Heartless Crew

18:00 – 18:40 Kurupt FM

18:50 – 19:35 Chris Lorenzo

19:45 – 20:35 Shy FX

20:55 – 21:55 Dillon Francis

22:15 – 23:30 Fatboy Slim

The Lock Up

12:05 – 12:35 Life

12:55 – 13:25 Freak

13:45 – 14:15 Palisades

14:35 – 15:05 Puppy

15:25 – 15:55 God Damn

16:15 – 16:45 WSTR

17:05 – 17:40 Counterfeit

18:00 – 18:35 Tigers Jaw

18:55 – 19:35 Boston Manor

20:05 – 20:40 Arcane Roots

21:15 – 21:55 The Amity Affliction

22:30 – 23:30 Billy Talent

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:25 Barns Courtney

12:40 – 13:10 Yonaka

13:25 – 13:55 Prose

14:10 – 14:40 The Amazons

15:00 – 15:30 Louis Berry

15:50 – 16:20 Idles

16:40 – 17:10 The Big Moon

17:30 – 18:00 Cosima

18:20 – 18:50 Off Bloom

19:10 – 19:40 Toothless

20:00 – 20:30 The Districts

20:50 – 21:20 Jagwar Ma

21:40 – 22:10 Cigarettes After Sex

22:30 – 23:30 Bear’s Den

BBC Music Introducing Stage

11:10 – 11:35 Honey Arcade

11:50 – 12:15 Avenoir

12:30 – 12:55 M O S E S

13:10 – 13:35 Olly Chamberlain

13:50 – 14:15 Brooke Bentham

15:25 – 15:50 Plaza

16:15 – 16:40 Phundo Art

17:00 – 17:25 RALE

17:45 – 18:10 Sugarmen

18:30 – 18:55 Scott Quinn

19:15 – 19:40 The Golden Age Of TV

20:00 – 20:25 TOUTS

BBC 1xtra Stage

12:30 – 13:00 Yung Fume

13:15 – 13:45 Fekky

14:00 – 14:30 Big Tobz

14:45 – 15:15 Father

15:30 – 16:00 Akala

16:15 – 16:45 Watsky

17:00 – 17:30 Lunice

17:45 – 18:15 Avelino

18:35 – 19:20 P Money

19:40 – 20:15 Angel

20:40 – 21:15 Rejji Snow

21:40 – 22:20 Mist

22:45 – 23:30 Danny Brown

Alternative Stage

12:05 – 12:30 Iain Stirling

12:30 – 13:10 Piff The Magic Dragon

13:10 – 13:15 Pierre Novellie

13:15 – 13:45 Elliot Steel

13:45 – 14:25 Daniel Sloss

14:30 – 15:00 Dane Baptiste

15:00 – 15:30 Josie Long

15:30 – 16:10 Rob Delaney

16:15 – 16:35 Steve Hall

16:35 – 17:20 Joe Lycett

21:30 – 22:30T he Big Moon Vs Marika Hackman DJ’s

22:30 – 23:30 Declan McKenna Vs Blaenavon DJs

23:30 – 00:30 Huw Stephens Vs Circa Waves DJ’s

00:30 – 03:00 Jen Long Vs Bless Djs

Jack Rocks Stage

12:00 – 12:25 The Cosmics

12:40 – 13:05 Anteros

13:20 – 13:50 White Room

14:05 – 14:30 The Assist

14:45 – 15:15 The Wholls

15:25 – 15:50 Paves

16:00 – 16:25 The Surrenders

16:35 – 17:00 Heavy Suns

17:15 – 17:45 Broken Witt Rebels

18:05 – 18:35 The Shimmer Band

18:55 – 19:25 Trampolene

19:40 – 20:10 Mint

20:20 – 20:45 Of Empires

21:00 – 21:25 Rainbow Maniac

21:40 – 22:05 Asylums

Signing Tent

15:30 – 16:00 The Amazons Signing

16:30 – 17:00 Rat Boy Signing

17:15 – 17:45 Declan McKenna Signing

18:00 – 18:30 Bastille Signing

Saturday 26 August

Main Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Honeyblood

12:50 – 13:25 Moose Blood

13:45 – 14:20 The Pretty Reckless

14:45 – 15:25 PVRIS

15:50 – 16:35 Migos

17:05 – 17:50 At The Drive In

18:20 – 19:20 Korn

19:55 – 21:10 Major Lazer

21:50 – 23:20 Eminem

NME/Radio One Stage

12:00 – 12:30 King No One

12:45 – 13:15 Blaenavon

13:35 – 14:05 Inheaven

14:25 – 14:55 Cabbage

15:15 – 15:45 Tom Misch (Live)

16:05 – 16:35 Marmozets

16:55 – 17:25 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

17:45 – 18:20 Sundara Karma

18:45 – 19:20 Loyle Carner

19:50 – 20:35 Everything Everything

21:05 – 21:50 Glass Animals

22:30 – 23:30 Flume

Dance Stage

12:45 – 13:15 Get Inuit

13:30 – 14:00 Sigrid

14:20 – 14:50 ALMA

15:05 – 15:40 LANY

15:55 – 16:20 Becky Hill

16:30 – 17:10 Delta Heavy

17:20 – 18:00 Jaguar Skills

18:00 – 18:55 Jax Jones

19:05 – 19:50 Goldie

20:00 – 20:50 High Contrast

21:15 – 22:15 Noisia ‘Outer Edges’

22:30 – 23:30 Andy C

The Pit

12:15 – 12:45 Dream State

13:05 – 13:35 Casey

13:55 – 14:25 Viagra Boys

14:45 – 15:15 Tigercub

15:35 – 16:05 Zeal & Ardor

16:25 – 16:55 Vukovi

17:15 – 17:45 Defeater

18:05 – 18:40 Astroid Boys

19:00 – 19:35 Turbowolf

20:05 – 20:40 Carpenter Brut

21:15 – 21:55 One Ok Rock

22:30 – 23:30 While She Sleeps

Festival Republic Stage

12:45 – 13:15 Paris Youth Foundation

13:25 – 14:05 Indigo Lo

14:25 – 14:55 Superfood

15:15 – 15:45 All Tvvins

16:05 – 16:35 Pumarosa

16:55 – 17:25 The Japanese House

17:45 – 18:15 Eden

18:35 – 19:05 Black Honey

19:25 – 19:55 Grouplove

20:15 – 20:45 Shame

21:05 – 21:35 The View

21:55 – 22:30 Japandroids

22:50 – 23:30 Black Lips

BBC Music Introducing Stage

11:55 – 12:25 Colouring

12:35 – 13:00 Pale Waves

13:15 – 13:40 Soeur

13:55 – 14:20 Dan Stock

15:30 – 15:55 Verschieden

16:20 – 16:45 Too Many T’s

17:05 – 17:30 Will Sin For Love

17:50 – 18:15 Cassia

18:35 – 18:55 Playing House

19:20 – 19:45 Ider

20:05 – 20:30 Island

BBC 1xtra Stage

12:00 – 12:25 Bossman Birdie

12:30 – 13:00 NOT3S

13:10 – 13:40 Geovarn

13:50 – 14:20 Mic Righteous

14:30 – 15:00 DJ Semtex

15:10 – 15:45 Cadet

16:15 – 16:50 67

17:10 – 17:45 Abra Cadabra

18:05 – 18:35 Stefflon Don

18:55 – 19:30 AJ Tracey

19:55 – 20:30 Russ

20:55 – 21:40 Flatbush Zombies

Alternative Stage

11:35 – 12:10 Matt Richardson

12:15 – 12:45 Ivo Graham

12:45 – 13:30 Simon Amstell

13:40 – 14:20 Jonathon Pie

14:25 – 15:10 Tape Face

15:10 – 15:15 Mark Olver

15:15 – 16:00 Andrew Maxwell

17:00 – 17:45 Bill Bailey

22:45 – 03:00 Buttoned Down Disco

Jack Rocks Stage

12:00 – 12:25 Palm Honey

12:45 – 13:15 Blackwaters

13:35 – 14:05 The Blinders

14:25 – 14:55 Bang Bang Romeo

15:10 – 15:35 Avalanche Party

15:50 – 16:15 False Heads

16:30 – 16:55 Breed

17:15 – 17:45 Shambolics

18:05 – 18:35 Strange Bones

18:55 – 19:25 The Sundowners

19:40 – 20:05 The Strawberries

20:20 – 20:45 Vida

21:00 – 21:25 Sisteray

21:40 – 22:05 Plastic People

23:20 – 00:00 Baby Strange

Signing Tent

13:00 – 13:30 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Signing

15:30 – 16:00 Glass Animals Signing

17:00 – 17:30 PVRIS Signing

18:00 – 18:30 Marmozets Signing

Sunday 27 August

Main Stage

12:30 – 13:00 Royal Republic

13:20 – 13:55 PINS

14:20 – 14:55 Vant

15:20 – 16:00 Against The Current

16:30 – 17:10 Architects

17:40 – 18:25 Giggs

18:55 – 19:40 Blossoms

20:15 – 21:15 Liam Gallagher

21:55 – 23:30 Muse

NME/Radio One Stage

12:10 – 12:40 X Ambassadors

13:00 – 13:30 Mutemath

13:50 – 14:20 Fickle Friends

14:45 – 15:15 SG Lewis

15:40 – 16:10 Pond

16:35 – 17:05 The Sherlocks

17:25 – 18:05 Ray BLK

18:25 – 19:00 Milky Chance

19:20 – 20:00 Wiley

20:20 – 21:00 Mura Masa

21:30 – 22:10 Halsey

22:40 – 23:30 HAIM

Dance Stage

12:05 – 12:35 Star. One

12:45 – 13:25 James Organ

13:35 – 14:15 Kideko

14:25 – 15:15 Matrix & Futurebound B2B Loadstar

15:25 – 16:05 Jacob Plant

16:15 – 16:55 Monki

17:05 – 17:45 Sam Divine

17:55 – 18:35 Camelphat

18:45 – 19:30 Claptone

19:40 – 20:30 Mistajam

21:00 – 22:00 Charli XCX

22:30 – 23:30 Marshmello

The Lock Up

12:15 – 12:45 Heir

13:05 – 13:35 Baby In Vain

13:55 – 14:25 Raveneye

14:45 – 15:15 Sløtface

15:35 – 16:05 Fizzy Blood

16:25 – 16:55 Muncie Girls

17:15 – 17:45 Culture Abuse

18:05 – 18:40 Tired Lion

19:00 – 19:45 The Prettyboys

20:05 – 20:40 Breaking Benjamin

21:15 – 21:55 Gnarwolves

22:30 – 23:30 Neck Deep

Festival Republic Stage

12:15 – 12:45 OUTLYA

13:05 – 13:35 Saint PHNX

13:55 – 14:25 Ten Tonnes

14:45 – 15:15 Otherkin

15:35 – 16:05 King Nun

16:25 – 16:55 Mondo Cozmo

17:15 – 17:45 Will Joseph Cook

18:05 – 18:35 Picture This

18:55 – 19:25 Vallis Alps

19:45 – 20:20 Phantogram

20:40 – 21:20 Ash

21:45 – 22:20 Tom Grennan

22:45 – 23:30 The Hunna

BBC Music Introducing Stage

11:10 – 11:35 Rock Bottom Risers

11:50 – 12:15 The Pale White

12:30 – 12:55 Deadset Dream

13:10 – 13:35 Anna Straker

13:50 – 14:15 Low Island

15:25 – 15:50 Chroma

16:15 – 16:40 Alibi

17:00 – 17:25 Penguin

17:45 – 18:10 Mosa Wild

18:30 – 18:55 Ginger Snaps

19:15 – 19:40 Queen Zee & The Sasstones

20:00 – 20:25 Honey Lung

BBC 1xtra Stage

12:05 – 12:35 The Lafontaines

12:50 – 13:20 Monster Florence

13:35 – 14:05 Jaykae

14:20 – 14:50 Lotto Boyzz

15:05 – 15:35 Young T & Bugsey

15:50 – 16:20 The Manor

16:35 – 17:05 The Heatwave

17:20 – 17:50 They

18:10 – 18:45 J Hus

19:05 – 19:50 Vince Staples

20:20 – 21:00 Mostack

21:30 – 22:20 Dave

22:45 – 23:30 Bugzy Malone

Alternative Stage

12:05 – 12:35 Sean McLoughlin

12:40 – 13:35 Wifi Wars

13:45 – 14:15 Lloyd Griffith

14:15 – 15:00 Rubberbandits

15:00 – 15:05 James Gill

15:05 – 15:30 Jonny Awsum

15:30 – 16:15 Seann Walsh

16:20 – 16:50 Flo & Joan

16:50 – 17:35 Katherine Ryan

22:45 – 03:00 Propaganda W. Guest DJ’s Blossoms

Jack Rocks Stage

12:00 – 12:25 Liberty Ship

12:45 – 13:15 Himalayas

13:35 – 14:05 No Hot Ashes

14:25 – 14:55 The Americas

15:10 – 15:35 Surge

15:50 – 16:15 Emily Capell

16:30 – 16:55 The Spitfires

17:15 – 17:45 The Jackobins

18:05 – 18:35 Tijuana Bibles

19:40 – 20:05 Sons

20:20 – 20:45 Naropa

21:00 – 21:25 Skin

21:40 – 22:05 Rosko

23:20 – 00:00 Sheafs

LEEDS FESTIVAL 2017 STAGE TIMES

Thursday 24 August

Relentless Stage

20:30 – 22:00 Tieks

22:00 – 22:30 Izzie Gibbs

22:30 – 00:00 Heavytrackerz

00:00 – 01:30 Rude Kid

01:30 – 02:00 Devlin

02:00 – 03:00 Mistajam

Dance to the Radio Stage

19:00 – 19:20 Dead Naked Hippies

19:30 – 20:00 Marsicans

20:15 – 20:45 Fling

21:00 – 21:30 High Tyde

22:00 – 23:00 The Pigeon Detectives

Film Oxford Cinema Tent

00:00 – 00:20 Midnight Shorts

00:20 – 02:30 Logan

02:30 – 03:00 Shorts

Friday 25 August

Main Stage

12:20 – 12:50 Royal Republic

13:10 – 13:40 Pins

14:00 – 14:30 Vant

14:55 – 15:30 Against the Current

15:55 – 16:35 Architects

17:05 – 17:50 Giggs

18:25 – 19:10 Blossoms

19:45 – 20:45 Liam Gallagher

21:25 – 23:00 Muse

NME / BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:00 – 12:25 X Ambassadors

12:40 – 13:15 …

13:35 – 14:05 Mutemath

14:25 – 14:55 Fickle Friends

15:15 – 15:45 SG Lewis

16:05 – 16:35 Pond

16:55 – 17:25 The Sherlocks

17:45 – 18:15 Ray BLK

18:35 – 19:05 Milky Chance

19:25 – 19:55 Wiley

20:15 – 20:45 Mura Masa

21:10 – 21:50 Halsey

22:15 – 23:00 Haim

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Star.One

12:40 – 13:15 James Organ

13:25 – 14:05 Kideko

14:15 – 15:05 Matrix & Futurebound b2b Loadstar

15:15 – 15:50 Jacob Plant

16:00 – 16:35 Monki

16:45 – 17:20 Sam Divine

17:30 – 18:10 Camelphat

18:20 – 19:05 Claptone

19:15 – 20:00 Mistajam

20:30 – 21:30 Charli XCX

22:00 – 23:00 Marshmello

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Outlya

12:50 – 13:20 SAINT PHNX

13:40 – 14:10 Ten Tonnes

14:30 – 15:00 Otherkin

15:20 – 15:50 King Nun

16:10 – 16:40 Mondo Cozmo

17:00 – 17:30 Will Joseph Cook

17:50 – 18:20 Picture This

18:40 – 19:10 Vallis Alps

19:30 – 20:00 Phantogram

20:20 – 21:00 Ash

21:20 – 21:55 Tom Grennan

22:15 – 23:00 The Hunna

Lock Up Stage

12:30 – 13:00 Heir

13:20 – 13:50 Baby in Vain

14:10 – 14:40 Raveneye

15:00 – 15:30 Sløtface

15:50 – 16:20 Fizzy Blood

16:40 – 17:10 Muncie Girls

17:30 – 18:00 Culture Abuse

18:20 – 18:50 Tired Lion

19:10 – 19:40 …

20:05 – 20:40 Breaking Benjamin

21:05 – 21:40 Gnarwolves

22:10 – 23:00 Neck Deep

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12:00 – 12:30 The Lafontaines

12:45 – 13:15 Monster Florence

13:30 – 14:00 Jaykae

14:15 – 14:45 Lotto Boyzz

15:00 – 15:30 Young T & Bugsey

15:45 – 16:15 The Manor

16:30 – 17:00 The Heatwave

17:15 – 17:45 They.

18:05 – 18:35 J Hus

18:55 – 19:35 Vince Staples

20:05 – 20:40 MoStack

21:10 – 21:45 Dave

22:15 – 23:00 Bugzy Malone

BBC Introducing

12:00 – 12:25 Rock Bottom Risers

12:40 – 13:05 The Pale White

13:20 – 13:45 Deadset Dream

14:00 – 14:25 Anna Straker

14:45 – 15:10 Low Island

15:30 – 15:55 Chroma

16:10 – 16:35 Alibi

16:55 – 17:20 Penguin

17:40 – 18:05 Mosa Wild

18:25 – 18:50 Ginger Snaps

19:10 – 19:35 Queen Zee and the Sass Tones

19:55 – 20:20 Honey Lung

Alternative Stage

12:00 – 12:05 Mark Olver (MC)

12:05 – 12:35 Tiff Stevenson

12:35 – 13:10 Andrew Maxwell

13:15 – 13:45 Sean McLoughlin

13:45 – 14:15 Ivo Graham

14:15 – 14:45 Charlie Baker

14:45 – 15:30 Jonathan Pie

15:35 – 16:05 Kiri Pritchard-McLean

16:05 – 16:35 Fin Taylor

16:40 – 17:25 Katherine Ryan

22:45 – 02:30 Propaganda with guest DJ’s Blossoms

Relentless Stage

22:00 – 22:45 Luke Hassan

23:00 – 23:15 Eli Brown

23:15 – 00:00 Mason Mayard

00:00 – 01:00 Butch

01:00 – 03:00 Solardo

Film Oxford Cinema Tent

00:00 – 00:20 Midnight Shorts

00:20 – 02:30 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

02:30 – 03:00 Shorts

BBC Signing Tent

15:00 – 15:30 Neck Deep signing

16:00 – 16:30 Blossoms signing

17:00 – 17:30 The Hunna signing

Saturday 26 August

Main Stage

12:20 – 12:50 Judas

13:10 – 13:40 Deap Vally

14:00 – 14:30 Mallory Knox

14:55 – 15:30 Rat Boy

15:55 – 16:35 Circa Waves

17:05 – 17:50 Jimmy Eat World

18:25 – 19:15 Two Door Cinema Club

19:50 – 20:50 Bastille

21:30 – 23:00 Kasabian

NME / BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Lea Porcelain

12:50 – 13:20 Marika Hackman

13:40 – 14:10 The Magic Gang

14:30 – 15:00 The Orwells

15:20 – 15:50 Declan McKenna

16:15 – 16:50 Oh Wonder

17:15 – 17:50 Anne-Marie

18:15 – 18:50 Lethal Bizzle

19:15 – 20:00 Sub Focus

20:30 – 21:15 Tory Lanez

21:55 – 23:00 You Me at Six!

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30 HAUS

12:50 – 13:20 Mullally

13:40 – 14:20 Dreem Teem

14:30 – 15:00 TOKiMONSTA

15:15 – 15:50 Metrik

16:00 – 16:35 Majestic

16:45 – 17:20 Heartless Crew

17:40 – 18:20 Kurupt FM

18:30 – 19:10 Chris Lorenzo

19:20 – 20:05 Shy FX

20:25 – 21:25 Dillon Francis

21:45 – 23:00 Fatboy Slim

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Yonaka

12:50 – 13:20 Prose

13:40 – 14:10 The Amazons

14:30 – 15:00 Louis Berry

15:20 – 15:50 Idles

16:10 – 16:40 The Big Moon

17:00 – 17:30 Cosima

17:50 – 18:20 Off Bloom

18:40 – 19:10 Toothless

19:30 – 20:00 The Districts

20:20 – 20:50 Jagwar Ma

21:10 – 21:40 Cigarettes After Sex

22:00 – 23:00 Bear’s Den

The Pit

12:05 – 12:35 Life

12:55 – 13:25 Freak

13:45 – 14:15 Palisades

14:35 – 15:05 Puppy

15:25 – 15:55 God Damn

16:15 – 16:45 WSTR

17:05 – 17:40 Counterfeit

18:00 – 18:35 Tigers Jaw

18:55 – 19:35 Boston Manor

20:00 – 20:35 Arcane Roots

21:00 – 21:35 The Amity Affliction

22:10 – 23:00 Billy Talent

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12:05 – 12:35 Yung Fume

12:50 – 13:20 Fekky

13:35 – 14:05 Big Tobz

14:20 – 14:50 Father

15:05 – 15:35 Akala

15:50 – 16:20 Watsky

16:35 – 17:05 Lunice

17:20 – 17:50 Avelino

18:10 – 18:40 P Money

19:00 – 19:30 Angel

20:00 – 20:35 Rejjie Snow

21:05 – 21:45 Mist

22:15 – 23:00 Danny Brown

BBC Introducing

12:00 – 12:25 Honey Arcade

12:40 – 13:05 Avenoir

13:20 – 13:45 M O S E S

14:00 – 14:25 Olly Chamberlain

14:45 – 15:10 Brooke Bentham

15:30 – 15:55 Plaza

16:10 – 16:35 Phundo Art

16:55 – 17:20 Rale

17:40 – 18:05 Sugarmen

18:25 – 18:50 Scott Quinn

19:10 – 19:35 The Golden Age of TV

19:55 – 20:20 TOUTS

Alternative Stage

12:00 – 12:05 James Gill (MC)

12:05 – 12:35 Iain Stirling

12:35 – 13:30 Wifi Wars

13:40 – 14:10 Elliott Steel

14:10 – 14:55 Daniel Sloss

15:00 – 15:30 Josie Long

15:40 – 16:25 Rubberbandits

16:30 – 17:15 Reginald D. Hunter

21:30 – 23:00 Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s

23:00 – 23:30 HMLTD

23:30 – 00:45 Foals DJ set (Edwin Congreave)

00:45 – 01:00 Benny Mails

01:00 – 03:00 Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s

03:00 – 06:00 Mayweather vs. McGregor

Relentless Stage

22:00 – 23:00 Luke Hassan

23:00 – 00:00 Nyra

00:00 – 01:30 Theo Kottis

01:30 – 03:00 Jackmaster

Film Oxford Cinema Tent

00:00 – 01:45 Get Out

01:45 – 03:00 Sausage Party

BBC Signing Tent

13:00 – 13:30 Declan McKenna signing

15:00 – 15:30 The Amazons signing

16:30 – 17:00 Rat Boy signing

18:00 – 18:30 Bastille signing

Sunday 27 August

Main Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Honeyblood

12:50 – 13:20 Moose Blood

13:40 – 14:10 The Pretty Reckless

14:30 – 15:05 PVRIS

15:25 – 16:05 Migos

16:35 – 17:20 At the Drive-in

17:50 – 18:50 Korn

19:25 – 20:40 Major Lazer

21:20 – 22:50 Eminem

NME / BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:00 – 12:30 King No One

12:45 – 13:15 Blaenavon

13:30 – 14:00 Inheaven

14:20 – 14:50 Cabbage

15:10 – 15:40 Tom Misch

16:00 – 16:30 Marmozets

16:50 – 17:20 Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

17:40 – 18:15 Sundara Karma

18:35 – 19:10 Loyle Carner

19:35 – 20:10 Everything Everything

20:45 – 21:25 Glass Animals

21:45 – 23:00 Flume

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:35 – 13:05 Get Inuit

13:20 – 13:50 Sigrid

14:05 – 14:35 Alma

14:50 – 15:25 Lany

15:40 – 16:05 Becky Hill

16:15 – 16:50 Delta Heavy

17:00 – 17:45 Jaguar Skills

17:55 – 18:35 Jax Jones

18:45 – 19:30 Goldie

19:40 – 20:25 High Contrast

20:45 – 21:45 Noisia ‘Outer Edges

22:00 – 23:00 Andy C

Festival Republic Stage

12:45 – 13:10 Paris Youth Foundation

13:25 – 13:50 Indigo Lo

14:05 – 14:35 Superfood

14:55 – 15:25 All Tvvins

15:45 – 16:15 Pumarosa

16:35 – 17:05 The Japanese House

17:25 – 17:55 Eden

18:15 – 18:45 Black Honey

19:05 – 19:35 Grouplove

19:55 – 20:25 Shame

20:45 – 21:15 The View

21:35 – 22:05 Japandroids

22:25 – 23:00 Black Lips

The Pit

12:15 – 12:45 Dream State

13:05 – 13:35 Casey

13:55 – 14:25 Viagra Boys

14:45 – 15:15 TIGERCUB

15:35 – 16:05 Zeal & Ardor

16:25 – 16:55 Vukovi

17:10 – 17:45 Defeater

18:05 – 18:35 Astroid Boys

18:55 – 19:25 Turbowolf

19:50 – 20:25 Carpenter Brut

20:55 – 21:30 One OK Rock

22:00 – 23:00 While She Sleeps

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12:00 – 12:25 Bossman Birdie

12:30 – 13:00 NOT3S

13:15 – 13:45 Geovarn

14:00 – 14:30 Mic Righteous

14:50 – 15:20 Cadet

15:45 – 16:20 67

16:40 – 17:15 Abra Cadabra

17:35 – 18:15 Stefflon Don

18:35 – 19:05 AJ Tracey

19:30 – 20:05 Russ

20:30 – 21:10 Flatbush Zombies

BBC Introducing

12:00 – 12:25 KOYO

12:40 – 13:05 Colouring

13:20 – 13:45 Pale Waves

14:00 – 14:25 Soeur

14:45 – 15:10 Dan Stock

15:30 – 15:55 Verschieden

16:10 – 16:35 Too Many T’s

16:55 – 17:20 Will Sin For Love

17:40 – 18:05 Cassia

18:25 – 18:50 Playing House

19:10 – 19:35 Ider

19:55 – 20:20 Island

Alternative Stage

12:00 – 12:05 Pierre Novellie

12:05 – 12:50 Piff the Magic Dragon

12:55 – 13:25 Lauren Pattison

13:25 – 14:10 Simon Amstell

14:15 – 14:45 Suzi Ruffell

14:45 – 15:30 Tape Face

15:35 – 16:20 Joe Lycett

16:55 – 17:40 Bill Bailey

22:30 – 23:00 Bless DJ’s

23:15 – 00:00 Section Boyz

00:00 – 01:30 New Gen showcase

01:30 – 03:00 Bless DJ’s

Relentless Stage

22:00 – 23:00 Luke Hassan

23:00 – 00:00 Swindle

00:00 – 01:30 Cadenza

01:30 – 03:00 Wilkinson

Film Oxford Cinema Tent

00:00 – 00:20 Midnight Shorts

00:20 – 02:30 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

02:30 – 03:00 Shorts

BBC Signing Tent

13:00 – 13:30 Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes signing

16:00 – 16:30 Glass Animals

17:00 – 17:30 PVRIS signing

18:00 – 18:30 Marmozets signing