Yonaka talk getting drunk and playing Leeds after signing huge record deal

They've got a headline slot in their sights...

Yonaka have talked up their chances of headlining Reading and Leeds in the near future, and revealed how they got drunk after signing a massive record deal earlier this year.

The Brighton band, who opened the Festival Republic stage, signed a deal with Atlantic Records earlier this year which will see them release their anticipated debut album in 2018.

“We signed a deal and then we got so pissed in the day because there was loads of champagne”, singer Theresa Jarvis admitted.

“Then we had a gig that night and then we were so fucked. It probably wasn’t our best performance, that’s put it that way. We’re very conscious about that now!”

Drummer Rob Mason added: “We were having loads of fun, but I don’t know if it entirely sounded the best

And after playing the festival for the first time ever, they’re under no illusions about their desire to take it to the top.

“I reckon a couple of years”, said when asked about how long before Yonoka take top billing.

‘I was with [Radio 1 DJ] Phil Taggart yesterday and were watching the main stage and we made this thing. 2019! Look at it! Yonaka! Yonaka!”

They were also full of praise for Frank Carter, after they supported him on a UK tour earlier this year.

“I saw Gallows when I was growing up in North London, going up to Watford and seeing them”, Mason said.

“It was really good for me to go away with someone that I hugely admired when I was younger. Watching him on stage every night, he gives it. He absolutely gives it.”