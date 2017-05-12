Flash sale announced for V Festival 2017

Jay Z and Pink are set to headline this year's bash

A 24 hour flash sale has been announced by Ticketmaster offering 2 for 1 tickets for this year’s V Festival.

Reduced tickets to this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival, Parklife’s official after parties in Manchester after the Heaton Park festival next month are also on sale with 25 per cent off for one day only, along with dozens of discounted gigs including The Charlatans and Hacienda Classical.

A statement on their official website reads: “To help you make the most of this glorious sunshiny season, we’re holding a huge flash sale for 24 hours from 09:00 today!

“Spring into summer with 2-for-1 tickets and other deeply discounted offers for festivals, concerts, stand-up gigs, family entertainment and much more!

“Have a look at some of the amazing bargains below, and don’t delay… our flash sale is only running for 24 hours!”

The sale ends at 9am tomorrow (May 13).

Jay Z and Pink were announced to the headline V Festival 2017 earlier this year – with the likes of Rudimental, Craig David, Ellie Goulding and Stormzy also among the first batch of names for the massive line-up.

The festival returns to Hylands Park and Weston Park this August for a packed bill that also features Jason Derulo, Sean Paul, Pete Tong, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Madness, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, George Ezra, James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Live, The Vamps, The Wombats, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Busted, Krept & Konan, Hannah Wants and Raye – with many more acts yet to be announced.

Last year saw headline performances from Justin Bieber and Rihanna – read the NME review of V 2016 here: the good, the bad and the soggy.

V Festival 2017 takes place from Saturday 19 – Sunday 20 August at Weston Park in Staffordshire and Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

Rod Stewart and Arcade Fire are set to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival from June 8-11 at Seaclose Park, Newport.