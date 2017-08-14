This weekend sees one of the biggest events of the summer kick off, with V Festival welcoming the likes of Jay Z, Pink, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, The Wombats, James Arthur, Stormzy, Craig David, Dizzee Rascal and many more. Check out the full weather forecast below.

The pop line-up will be heading to two sites at Weston Park and Hylands Park from Saturday 19 – Sunday 20 August, and it looks like the weather will be mostly dry – apart for any early arrivals for camping on the Friday. Check out the latest forecast for both sites, according to BBC Weather.

Weston Park weather forecast:

Friday August 18: Intermittent spells of heavy rain and sunny intervals throughout the day and into the early evening, with temperatures reaching a high of 16°C.

Saturday August 19: Mostly dry with sunny intervals, as temperatures peak at 17°C.

Sunday August 20: Spells of light rain likely throughout the day and into the evening, with temperatures hovering around 18°C.

Hylands Park weather forecast:

Friday August 18: Mostly dry apart from spells of light rain in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 19°C.

Saturday August 19: Light cloud and sunny intervals, with a high of 19°C.

Sunday August 20: A mild and cloudy day, with temperatures around 20°C.

A rare show for Jay Z as he makes his live comeback, V Festival will see the international live debut of material from his surprise 2017 album ‘4:44‘.

Last month saw the rapper unveil the music video for ‘Moonlight’, recreating ‘Friends’ but with an all-black cast.