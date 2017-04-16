Watch Bon Iver perform tracks from 22, A Million at Coachella

Justin Vernon and Co. bring a little heartbreak to the California desert fest.

Bon Iver played primarily new material during his set at Coachella including tracks ’33 GOD’, ‘8 (Circle) and ‘666’.

Day two of Coachella may have featured the likes of Future and Drake, Gucci Mane and Lady Gaga – but Bon Iver brought his woozy new material to the festival too.

Though they played most of the nine tracks on 22, A Million, the second half of the set saw Vernon’s band play some much beloved classics like ‘Creature Fear’ and ‘Beth/Rest’.

Watch footage from Bon Iver’s performance below, via Pitchfork.

Weekend one of Coachella wraps up today (April 16) with a headline performance from Kendrick Lamar, plus appearances from Lorde, Future Islands, New Order, Skepta, Kehlani and more.

The second day of the festival was headlined by Lady Gaga, who debuted a new song called ‘The Cure’ during her set. Lauryn Hill was amongst the surprise appearances of the day, playing Fugees songs with DJ Snake.

Bon Iver played:

’22 (OVER SOON)’

’10 d E A T h b R E a s T’

‘715 – CREEKS’

’33 “GOD”’

’29 #Strafford APTS’

‘666 ʇ’

’21 M♢♢N WATER’

‘8 (circle)’

‘____45_____’

‘Minnesota, WI’

‘Calgary’

‘Creature Fear’

‘Beth/Rest’

In other Bon Iver news, Justin Vernon has responded to reports that Brad Pitt has been listening to Bon Iver in ‘sad listening sessions’ in the wake of his divorce.

Justin Vernon has responded to the claims, telling fans: “Cool. Someone get Brad at me, I guess? We should talk.”