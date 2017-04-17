Watch Lorde debut brand new track ‘Homemade Dynamite’ at Coachella

The New Zealand singer brought her brand of 'Melodrama' to the desert fest.

Lorde debuted brand new music from her upcoming album last night at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

This performance followed a secret and intimate show on Friday (April 14) which was the first time the songwriter had performed in over two years. There, Lorde debuted a new track called ‘Sober’.

The setlist for that secret performance included a track called ‘Homemade Dynamite’ which was crossed off the setlist and wasn’t performed after all much to the disappointment to the 300 lucky fans that were treated to the performance. That said, at $20 a ticket – nobody could really complain.

Lorde’s show at Coachella, however, did include the brand new cut from her upcoming album, ‘Melodrama’ which is out June 16.

Though the full tracklist hasn’t been released yet, as Pitchfork reports, a representative for Lorde has confirmed that ‘Homemade Dynamite’ will appear on the album.

Watch footage of Lorde’s Coachella set and ‘Homemade Dynamite’ below.

In other news, Swedish producer Max Martin recently labelled Lorde’s ‘Green Light’ as “incorrect songwriting”. Lorde clarified the statement saying, ““This wasn’t an insult, just a statement of fact… It’s a strange piece of music.”

Weekend one of Coachella wrapped up yesterday (April 16) with a headline performance from Kendrick Lamar, plus appearances from Future Islands, New Order, Skepta, Kehlani and more.

Lorde played:

‘Green Light Intro’

‘Tennis Court’

‘Magnets’

‘400 Lux’

‘Buzzcut Season’

‘Homemade Dynamite’

‘Ribs’

‘Sober’

‘Melodrama’

‘Liability’

‘Royals’

‘Team’

‘Green Light’