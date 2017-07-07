11 times the G20 summit looked like an awkward school reunion

11 images

It’s easy to joke that the world is currently being run by a bunch of grown children but really, this year’s G20 has truly started to resemble the sheer awkwardness of a school reunion that nobody wanted to go to. There’s the class bullies (Trump et Putin), the one with no friends (May), the former straight-A student who’s having a bit of a mid-life crisis (Merkel) and loads of other people that nobody really remembers.

Here’s 11 of the face-palm worthy highlights from this year’s G20 summit/awkward international school reunion.