11 times the G20 summit looked like an awkward school reunion

It’s easy to joke that the world is currently being run by a bunch of grown children but really, this year’s G20 has truly started to resemble the sheer awkwardness of a school reunion that nobody wanted to go to. There’s the class bullies (Trump et Putin), the one with no friends (May), the former straight-A student who’s having a bit of a mid-life crisis (Merkel) and loads of other people that nobody really remembers.
Here’s 11 of the face-palm worthy highlights from this year’s G20 summit/awkward international school reunion.
Things start off civil enough, even though your jaw is already aching from all the forced smiles and idle chit-chat about whether that exchange student from Russia is going to show up.
But things start to go downhill quickly when you overhear someone mutter something about a “nasty woman”.
But you continue your pleasantries, even to the class sociopath.
Then the one singular person in the whole school that actually enjoys reunions arrives.
And manages to woo everyone in sight.
But you’re stuck talking to the kid who never had any friends – and you realise the reason why.
And it dawns on you that you could be home watching Netflix.
But you have to stick it out and try not to vomit when you witness the most thinly-veiled flirting ever.
“Please, can this night just end,” you begin to sob into your drink.
Thankfully, your prayers are answered and the night finally draws to a close, but there’s always that one person that just won’t leave.
And just like that, at last the night ends. You try not to think about doing it all again next year, or however often G20 summits occur…