The best albums of 2017… so far

We're a third through the year and there's been a wealth of stellar releases that you need to have heard by now. From barnstorming debuts by Stormzy and The Big Moon to some old faces we're happy to have back like The xx and Wiley, 2017's albums are already shaping up to be classics. Here are NME's favourites, in no particular order...
The xx – ‘I See You’
On album three, the London trio found themselves in quite the predicament. Regurgitating the sparse electro-minimalism of previous effort ‘Coexist’ was a no-go, and leaning too heavily towards Jamie xx’s brand of melodic dance music would have proved uninspiring. ‘I See You’, luckily, falls somewhere down the middle, with club-ready bangers (‘Dangerous’) rubbing shoulders with moody electro-pop (‘Replica’), in what transpires to be their most diverse and intriguing record to date. (Thomas Smith)
Run The Jewels – ‘RTJ3’
Fearless and fun in equal measure, ‘RTJ3’ makes for the ideal middle finger to the apocalyptic nightmare we find ourselves in. Punk, pleasure, politics and personality collide as Killer Mike and El-P challenge every other name in hip-hop to deliver the album that 2017 so desperately needs, even if we don’t deserve it. (Andrew Trendell)
Wiley – ‘Godfather’
In size and sound, ‘Godfather’ is gigantic. The 17-track epic boasts quite the cast, such as JME, Lethal Bizzle, Devlin as well as a long overdue team up with Skepta. The man all-but invented grime, and on his final album, his legacy as one of the UK’s greatest rap artists is secured. (Cecilia Dinwoodie)
Loyle Carner – ‘Yesterday’s Gone’
For those who struggle to switch off, the South Londoner’s debut is your meditative state. It’s a lazy day lay low hip-hop show-down that eclectically clasps gospel soul with jazz guitar. With ‘90s infused beats that nodding to the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Carner makes it his own on this touching and personal odyssey. (CD)
Sampha – ‘Process’
Having spent much of the last few years working on other people’s music (see Kanye West’s ‘Saint Pablo’, Drake’s ‘Too Much’, Jessie Ware’s ‘Valentine’), February finally saw the release of London singer-songwriter Sampha’s debut album. Written about the loss of his mother to cancer, ‘Process’ is both devastatingly honest and beautiful. Highlights include electro-soul romp ‘Under’, glitchy blues lament ‘Reverse Fault’ and stripped-back piano ballad ‘No One Knows Me’ Like The Piano’ (the saddest of the lot). (Alex Flood)
Ryan Adams – ‘Prisoner’
A career-high from the alt-rock troubadour. After delivering 16 albums in 17 years, he remains unwearied and consistent – turning loss and heartache into a searing, opulent, and poetic blast of cathartic, classic Americana. (AT)
Syd – ‘Fin’
The 24-year-old member of Odd Future and The Internet broke out on her own with this accomplished solo debut – mixing feather-light hook-up stories (‘Know’) with displays of bubbling bravado (‘Nothin to Somethin’) and what Syd is calling the “baby-making anthem of 2017” – a bass-heavy groove called ‘Body’. (Larry Bartleet)
Stormzy – ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’
Alongside stone-cold tirades like ‘Cold’ and ‘Big For Your Boots’, South London’s grime don set out reflective tracks – sampling Nao on ‘Velvet’, collaborating with Kehlani on ‘Cigarettes & Cush’, and going gospel on ‘Blinded By Your Grace’. That killer combination pushed the album to Number One on the UK Album Chart and cemented its place as one of his scene’s soon-to-be-cornerstones. (LB)
Jay Som – ‘Everybody’
Debut album ‘Everybody Works’ was how the 22-year-old Californian followed a collection of demos (‘Turn Into’) and crucial support slots with Mitski and Japanese Breakfast. Striking guitar solos (‘1 Billion Dogs’); DIIV-style melodies (‘Remain’); aching romance (‘Baybee’) – this is indie-pop at its dreamy finest. (LB)
Thundercat – ‘Drunk’
Previously seen as a sideman to LA’s more famous luminaries (Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington), Thundercat’s latest sees him step into the limelight at last. A wild, cosmic record stuffed with impressive cameos, ‘Drunk’ blends funk, soul, electronica, pop and hip-hop into one jivin’ West Coast dance party you’ll want an invite to. (AF)
Laura Marling – ‘Semper Femina’
The untouchable British folk star worked with new producer Blake Mills on her sixth album – a beautifully textured and varied exploration of womanhood, featuring some of her most complex guitar work and instrumentation to date.
The Shins – ‘Heartworms’
James Mercer’s fifth album under The Shins guise – their first in half a decade – isn’t quite a snapshot of the tumultuous times, but instead offers timeless songs filled with joy, hope and most importantly, love. With intimate moments like the folk-ballad ‘Mildenhall’, which gives an insight into Mercer’s early forays with falling in love music through to the delightful indie-pop ‘Cherry Hearts’ – there’s no shortage of touching moments. (TS)
Methyl Ethel – ‘Everything Is Forgotten’
Birthed in Perth, Methyl Ethel superglued shards of shattered disco ball into their eclectic and sprawling debut record. ‘Drink Wine’ fidgets back-and-forth, reflecting nostalgia while also looking forward, and ‘Ubu’ is blindingly uplifting, with sharp, sinister edges. A triumph. (CD)
Charli xcx – ‘Number 1 Angel’
The pop-provocateur has made it clear that this isn’t really an album (it’s mixtape, thank you very much). But the strength of Charli’s material – like the impending pre-drinks staple ‘3AM (Pull Up) and ‘Baby Girl’, packed with unashamedly 90s pop nostalgia – is just as strong, and fun, a collective of songs as anything she’s ever done. (TS)
Drake – ‘More Life’
Canada’s sexy rap king can’t stop releasing music at the moment. Less than a year since ‘Views’ dropped comes ‘More Life’ – a 22-track ‘playlist’ created “to bridge the gap between [any] major releases”. It’s almost impossible to pigeonhole the smorgasbord of ideas and sounds Drake has come up with here, so instead just read this long list of supremely talented guest stars and feel yourself overcome with excitement: Kanye West, Skepta, Giggs, Sampha, Jorja Smith, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Young Thug. (AF)
Soulwax – ‘From Deewee’
A 13 year wait, 12 tracks, three drummers, all recorded in one take. What it all adds up to is one of the most intense listens of the year. The daddies of electro-rock once again make the machines feel oh so human. (AT)
Father John Misty – ‘Pure Comedy’
Joshua Tillman’s third album under the Father John Misty name is a sprawling masterpiece of R&B, country, pop and soul. Crooning his way through 75 minutes of contemplative ballads, he fuses catchy and ear-pleasing melodies with scathing political commentary in his trademark sarcastic style. ‘Pure Comedy’ might be Tillman’s most indulgent record to date, but it’s also certainly his best. (AF)
Future Islands – ‘The Far Field’
When your last album boasts a euphoric banger in the shape of ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’, what do you do next? Well you just write 11 of them, obviously. Though the music rarely strays from the tried and tested driving electro-pop formula, it’s frontman Samuel T Herring’s devastatingly vivid lyrics that prove to be the real gem in an album that shimmers with each beautiful line. (TS)
The Big Moon – ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’
A long time coming, but The Big Moon’s cosmic debut album ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’ comes good on the potential showcased over the last two years. ‘Formidable’ is as epic as any festival headliner’s set closer, but the wicked humour on ‘Cupid’ and ‘Silent Movie Susie’ is where the girls really turn on the charm. (CW)
Alexandra Savior – ‘Belladonna Of Sadness’
Pop-noir tinged by desert rock. Imagine Lana Del Rey and Josh Homme charging feverishly into the sunset. An all-star line-up of Alex Turner and James Ford lent a hand, but it’s Savior’s idiosyncratic, dark charisma that ranks this as one of the best debuts of 2017. (AT)