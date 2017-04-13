The best albums of 2017… so far

20 images

We're a third through the year and there's been a wealth of stellar releases that you need to have heard by now. From barnstorming debuts by Stormzy and The Big Moon to some old faces we're happy to have back like The xx and Wiley, 2017's albums are already shaping up to be classics. Here are NME's favourites, in no particular order...

Share on Googleplus On album three, the London trio found themselves in quite the predicament. Regurgitating the sparse electro-minimalism of previous effort ‘Coexist’ was a no-go, and leaning too heavily towards Jamie xx’s brand of melodic dance music would have proved uninspiring. ‘I See You’, luckily, falls somewhere down the middle, with club-ready bangers (‘Dangerous’) rubbing shoulders with moody electro-pop (‘Replica’), in what transpires to be their most diverse and intriguing record to date. (Thomas Smith)

Share on Googleplus For those who struggle to switch off, the South Londoner’s debut is your meditative state. It’s a lazy day lay low hip-hop show-down that eclectically clasps gospel soul with jazz guitar. With ‘90s infused beats that nodding to the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Carner makes it his own on this touching and personal odyssey. (CD)

Share on Googleplus Having spent much of the last few years working on other people’s music (see Kanye West’s ‘Saint Pablo’, Drake’s ‘Too Much’, Jessie Ware’s ‘Valentine’), February finally saw the release of London singer-songwriter Sampha’s debut album. Written about the loss of his mother to cancer, ‘Process’ is both devastatingly honest and beautiful. Highlights include electro-soul romp ‘Under’, glitchy blues lament ‘Reverse Fault’ and stripped-back piano ballad ‘No One Knows Me’ Like The Piano’ (the saddest of the lot). (Alex Flood)

Share on Googleplus Alongside stone-cold tirades like ‘Cold’ and ‘Big For Your Boots’, South London’s grime don set out reflective tracks – sampling Nao on ‘Velvet’, collaborating with Kehlani on ‘Cigarettes & Cush’, and going gospel on ‘Blinded By Your Grace’. That killer combination pushed the album to Number One on the UK Album Chart and cemented its place as one of his scene’s soon-to-be-cornerstones. (LB)

Share on Googleplus James Mercer’s fifth album under The Shins guise – their first in half a decade – isn’t quite a snapshot of the tumultuous times, but instead offers timeless songs filled with joy, hope and most importantly, love. With intimate moments like the folk-ballad ‘Mildenhall’, which gives an insight into Mercer’s early forays with falling in love music through to the delightful indie-pop ‘Cherry Hearts’ – there’s no shortage of touching moments. (TS)

Share on Googleplus Canada’s sexy rap king can’t stop releasing music at the moment. Less than a year since ‘Views’ dropped comes ‘More Life’ – a 22-track ‘playlist’ created “to bridge the gap between [any] major releases”. It’s almost impossible to pigeonhole the smorgasbord of ideas and sounds Drake has come up with here, so instead just read this long list of supremely talented guest stars and feel yourself overcome with excitement: Kanye West, Skepta, Giggs, Sampha, Jorja Smith, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Young Thug. (AF)

Share on Googleplus Joshua Tillman’s third album under the Father John Misty name is a sprawling masterpiece of R&B, country, pop and soul. Crooning his way through 75 minutes of contemplative ballads, he fuses catchy and ear-pleasing melodies with scathing political commentary in his trademark sarcastic style. ‘Pure Comedy’ might be Tillman’s most indulgent record to date, but it’s also certainly his best. (AF)

Share on Googleplus When your last album boasts a euphoric banger in the shape of ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’, what do you do next? Well you just write 11 of them, obviously. Though the music rarely strays from the tried and tested driving electro-pop formula, it’s frontman Samuel T Herring’s devastatingly vivid lyrics that prove to be the real gem in an album that shimmers with each beautiful line. (TS)