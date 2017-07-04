NME’s best films of 2017 so far

Mija grows up just outside Seoul with a genetically modified ‘super-pig’ donated to her family by a large corporation, but when they come to claim their chubby investment, she tries to disrupt their plans. The cartoon humour and feelgood flavour of this film bely its message about the evils of the meat trade: Okja can’t decide if it’s straightforward, family entertainment or serious social commentary, but as its wild adventure progresses, it finds itself mastering both worlds.