NME Merch Presents: All you need is Beatles merch

The Beatles were always setting trends that were ahead of the curve, in music and fashion. From leathers to suits, Nehru jackets and Beatle boots to Lennon’s famous specs, the band knew how to make a statement. If you want to make a statement of your Beatles fandom, take a look through this selection of fab gear available from the NME Merch Store – and not a ratty old moptop wig in sight.

The Beatles Drop T Logo Baseball T-Shirt

Keep it simple with this black and white baseball tee featuring The Beatles’ classic ‘drop T’ logo.

John Lennon Drawing Boxed Mug

Before becoming a famous musician and throughout his extensive career, John Lennon was an avid doodler. After his death in 1980, numerous doodles and drawings by Lennon were released, including this ‘abstract self-portrait’.

The Beatles Sgt Pepper Sweatshirt

Inspired by The Beatles’ eighth studio album, this ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ jumper is ideal for any fan.

The Beatles All You Need Is Love T-Shirt

John Lennon wrote All You Need Is Love especially for the ‘Our World’ project, the world’s first televised satellite link-up between 25 countries in 1967. Its message was typical of Lennon’s simplistic yet poignant writing style, ideal for the worldwide broadcast and still resonating with audiences today.

The Beatles 8 Days A Week Movie Poster Black T-Shirt

This tee features the film poster for documentary ‘The Beatles: Eight Days a Week’. Directed by Ron Howard, the rock-doc explores the untold story of The Beatles from 1962-1966 – also known as The Touring Years.

The Beatles Abbey Road Travel Mug

One of the most iconic album covers of all time, The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ was the last record that saw all members of the band recording at the same time.

The Beatles Yellow Submarine Nothing Is Real T-Shirt

This tee is inspired by the band’s soundtrack to the film, ‘Yellow Submarine’. We can assume that this is the re-released UK version of the album’s artwork as it was the only one that included a reference to the track Strawberry Fields with the lyrics ‘Nothing is real’ printed on the record’s jacket and seen just under the album title on this tee.

