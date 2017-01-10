For two decades, Green Day have been creating the finest punk rock, whether fun, frantic or politically charged – and their latest album ‘Revolution Radio’, their 12th, is no exception. Green Day begin their European/UK tour today (January 10), and they’ll return for summer festivals including a headline slot at British Summer Time Festival at London’s Hyde Park in July. The perfect time, then, to get yourself kitted out with a Green Day T-shirt to show your devotion to your friends, family and fellow fans.

Green Day Special Edition: Dookie 1994 Tour T-Shirt

This tee was the official merch of Green Day’s 1994 world tour, which they began as soon as their third record was released. Taken straight from the album’s artwork, this tee celebrates the unforgettable cult-favourite that is ‘Dookie’.

Sizes: small – xxlarge

Price: £19.95

Green Day Smiley Flower Pot T-Shirt

This ‘smiley flower pot’ logo is taken from the artwork of second studio album ‘Kerplunk’. Nobody can dismiss your love for the band if you’re wearing the tee that the girl on the album’s cover famously wore.

Sizes: small – xxlarge

Price: £14.95

Green Day Welcome To Paradise T-Shirt

Inspired by the artwork for ‘Dookie’, this tee is perfect for fans of fifth track Welcome to Paradise, which was also the second single released from the album.

Sizes: small – xxlarge

Price: £14.95

Green Day American Idiot Vintage T-Shirt

Written during the 2004 presidential election, ‘American Idiot’ was inspired by the political tension in America. Over 10 years later and Green Day have released another album amid a difficult time, politically, within the US. Grab this tee in time for Trump’s inauguration.

Size: small – xxlarge

Price: £14.95

Green Day Dookie Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame T-Shirt

Inspired by Green Day’s third studio album, this tee celebrates the unforgettable awesomeness of ‘Dookie’, illustrating the track list in a comic-strip style.

Sizes: small – xxlarge

Price: £14.95

Green Day Converse T-Shirt

You’ll rarely spot Green Day not wearing a pair of Chuck Taylor Converse, so grab this tee and have the dress code covered at their next gig.

Sizes: small – xxlarge

Price: £14.95

Green Day Green Mask T-Shirt

This tee was inspired by ’21st Century Breakdown’, featuring a Banksy style image that ties with the apocalyptic themes on Green Day’s eighth record.

Size: small – xxlarge

Price: £14.95

