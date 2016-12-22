Real music legends are few and far between. But by contributing an enormous body of work, changing the way we look at the world and straight up re-inventing the scene altogether, a select number of folk have managed it. And what better way to celebrate their excellence by plastering their faces, logos and lyrics across your chest?

From The Who to Jimi Hendrix, check out our collection of official tees that celebrate the best of the best…

David Bowie

Blackstar White T-Shirt

We lost a true music great when David Bowie passed away in January 2016. But in fitting Starman style, he left behind his sensational 25th and final record, ‘Blackstar‘ – which came out only two days before his death. Get this tee with the album’s minimalist artwork to remind yourself of his brilliance

Sizes: small – XXL

Price: £14.95

Buy Now

If you like this, then why not browse our entire collection of David Bowie merch?

Jimi Hendrix

Script Circle T-Shirt

Jimi Hendrix will forever be hailed as one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time. The list of artists he’s inspired is endless and this tee of the man himself sees him playing in his signature style – rocking out on a right-handed guitar turned upside down and restrung for left-handed playing.

Sizes: medium – X large

Price: £14.95

Buy Now

The Who

Classic Target T-Shirt

Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Keith Moon and Pete Townshend can rest easy as one of the most influential bands of the 20th century, selling over 100 million records worldwide. From Keith Moon’s legendary drum solos to the release of rock-opera record ‘Quadrophenia’ and the subsequent film adaption in 1979, The Who are the daddies of the mod scene.

Sizes: small – Xlarge

Price: £14.95

Buy Now

Read more: The Who’s Top 10 Best Albums – Ranked

Nirvana

Red Sunglasses T-Shirt

Nirvana may have only released three studio albums throughout their seven-year career but the band’s huge tunes still maintain a loyal following to this day, with groups forming every day who’ve been heavily influenced by the grunge gods. Grab this tee and pay homage to both Nirvana and Kurt Cobain, who wore Jackie O sunglasses almost as good as the First Lady herself.

Sizes: small – Xlarge

Price: £14.95

Buy Now

Pink Floyd

Swirl Logo T-Shirt

Pink Floyd pretty much invented psychedelic-rock, and blew everyone’s minds when they released concept album ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ in 1973. The band will forever go down in musical history for their experimental use of sound, philosophical lyrics and elaborate live performances. Forget the standard Pink Floyd merch and grab this swirl logo tee, that’s as pink as the pig they flew over Battersea Power Station.

Size: small – XXlarge

Price: £14.95

Buy Now

Motörhead

Logo Baseball T-Shirt

Within their forty-year career, Motörhead released twenty-three studio albums, twelve compilation albums, ten live recordings and five EPs, proving themselves as sone of the most hardworking rock’n’rollers of all time. The late Lemmy remains one of the best people to have ever graced planet earth.

Sizes: small-XXlarge

Price: £17.95

Buy Now

Read more: Metallica open up about the impact of Lemmy’s death.

Ramones

40th Anniversary T-Shirt

Often cited as the pioneers of punk-rock, the Ramones paved the way for both British and American bands during the 1970s. This tee celebrates the 40th anniversary of their genius debut album ‘Ramones’.

Size: small – XXlarge

Price: £14.95

Buy Now

Shop the entire Music Legends collection or simply visit the NME Merch Store to browse all of our music, film and tv merch.