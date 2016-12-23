Assassin’s Creed clothing every Brotherhood member needs

With just days to go until Assassin’s Creed is released in UK cinemas, it’s about time you rounded up your brotherhood and showed your solidarity.

Here’s the merch you should be sporting on your cinema trip this January 1 2017…

Assassin’s Creed Movie Icon Logo T-Shirt

Sizes: small – XXL

Price: £14.95

A bold depiction of the Assassin Order insignia. In different time periods and countries, this symbol has changed its shape and style. Each variation represents differing sects of the Order. Worn on the armour and clothing of known Assassins, such as Mario Auditore and Ezio Auditore da Firenze, some say the insignia looks like a hood, others say it looks like the skull of an Eagle – a main focus of the games.

Assassin’s Creed Movie Poster T-Shirt

Sizes: small – XXlarge

Price: £14.95

One of the most famous manoeuvres in the gaming franchise, the Leap of Faith is pictured front and centre on this tee. An acrobatic free running act in which the Assassin dives off a high structure and lands unharmed in a soft-ish material – often bales of hay – is featured in six of the nine titles. For many in the Order, this leap was a requirement for their initiation, although it fell out of practice in later years.

Assassin’s Creed Logo White T-Shirt

Sizes: small-XL

Price: £14.95

Depicting Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed logo. Both the games and film follows the struggle between the Assassins, who fight for peace with free will and the Templars, who desire peace through control. The franchise took inspiration from the novel Alamut by Slovenian writer Vladimir Bartol and the original Prince of Persia series.

Watch the final trailer for the film below and choose your side – Assassin or Templar:

Assassin’s Creed stars Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and Brendan Gleeson.

