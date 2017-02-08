If songs about growing up teach us anything, it’s that adolescence never really ends. Musicians love the subject, often returning to it multiple times – to look back on childhood, reflecting on teenage years, or simply on the process of getting older. There’s a wealth of wit and wisdom about the ageing process in music – here’s 50 songs about growing up to guide you through the sometimes painful process…

1. ‘1979’ – Smashing Pumpkins

Key lyrics: “June bug skipping like a stone / With the headlights pointed at the dawn / We were sure we’d never see an end to it all”

What it encapsulates: The nostalgia you never realise you’ll feel for your adolescence.

2. ‘West Coast’ – Fidlar

Key lyrics: “All my friends they just stay the same / I’m growing up but nothing’s changing / I’m so sick of this stupid place / It’s so suburban and so boring”

What it encapsulates: That restless suburban adolescent itch.

3. ‘Dammit’ – Blink-182

Key lyrics: “Everybody’s gone / And I’ve been here for too long / To face this on my own / Well, I guess this is growing up”

What it encapsulates: Realising you’re a bit of a fuck-up.

4. ‘Time’ – Pink Floyd

Key lyrics: “One day you find ten years have got behind you / No one told you when to run, you missed the starting gun”

What it encapsulates: Realising time moves faster when you’re older.

5. ‘Growing Pains’ – Ludacris

Key lyrics: “Wanna hang with the big boys and play with the big toys / And be with the people making all that goddamn noise”

What it encapsulates: Wanting to get older, and not realising what you’ll lose in the process.

6. ‘Grown Up’ – Danny Brown

Key lyrics: “Remember back then we thought we growed up / Rushing as a kid just to be grown up”

What it encapsulates: That bit of youth when you’re happy not to be ID’d.

7. ‘In My Life’ – The Beatles

Key lyrics: “I know I’ll never lose affection / For people and things that went before / I know I’ll often stop and think about them”

What it encapsulates: The people you get to know as you grow older.

8. ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ – The White Stripes

Key lyrics: “When I wake tomorrow I’ll bet / that you and I will walk together again / I can tell that we are gonna be friends”

What it encapsulates: Those friends you keep your whole life – and the ones you only think you will.

9.‘Ivy’ – Frank Ocean

Key lyrics: “You ain’t a kid no more / We’ll never be those kids again”

What it encapsulates: Memories, man. Memories.

Frank doesn’t put his stuff on YouTube any more so please enjoy this cover version by Alessia Cara:

10. ‘Changes’ – David Bowie

Key lyrics: “Just gonna have to be a different man / Time may change me / But I can’t trace time”

What it encapsulates: Being a work in progress, whether or not you acknowledge it.