It's not about nostalgia. Definitely not.

These classic-to-pretty damn good albums are celebrating anniversaries this year, so the masterminds behind them are dusting off the old tunes and giving the fans what they want: a rip-roaring ride into the past. A lot of the bands in question are insistent that it’s not about nostalgia, more about celebrating success, and some stress that they’re also releasing new material soon. We’re happy either way. Here’s how you can time travel, musically speaking, in 2017.

The Cribs: The ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Forever’ tour

The Wakefield trio’s 2007 album ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ was a collection of perfectly formed indie pop songs, smart and hooky, laced with punk spirit and a razor-sharp sense of humour. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Ryan, Gary and the other one are taking it on tour again.

Where and when:

May 1: Glasgow ABC

May 12: Manchester Academy

May 13: Birmingham Institute

May 15: Newcastle Academy

May 16: Bristol Academy

May 18: London Forum

May 20: Leeds Arena

They say: “This isn’t The Cribs indulging ourselves and reliving the past – it’s more just a big THANK YOU to all of you that have been with us throughout the years, and a ‘welcome aboard’ to those who missed it the first time around.”

What to wear: Drainpipe skinnies, a leather jacket, plimsolls and an aura of wan disaffection.

Interpol, The ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ tour



If you get tired of dancing to Joy Division, you can instead dance to noughties rockers Interpol, as its pretty much the same thing. The New York band are influenced by Ian Curtis and co., though their debut album was a rock behemoth in its own right. Raise a glass on its 15th birthday.

Where and when:

1 September: Alexandra Palace, London

1 September: Albert Hall, Manchester

They say: ”We’re celebrating 15 years since the release of ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ by playing the record in its entirety during a select run of shows across Europe and the UK… We’re currently working on a new Interpol record which we look forward to sharing with you in 2018, in the meantime we hope to see some of you at the shows this summer.”

What to wear: All black.

The Enemy, The ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’ tour

Some indie controversy here. It’s not really a full reunion for the indie band, as frontman Tom Clarke will perform their debut album solo, armed with only an acoustic guitar and a head full of lyrics railing against small-town syndrome. Altogether now: “A WAY AWAY OH OH OH!”

Where and when:

June 17: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

June 18: Cardiff, Globe

June 19: Bristol, Fleece

June 21: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

June 22: Reading, Sub89

June 30: Glasgow, O2 ABC

July 1: Newcastle, O2 Academy 2

July 2: Liverpool, Arts Club

July 4: Manchester, Gorilla

July 6: London, 02 Academy Islington

July 7: Sheffield, O2 Academy 2

They say: “There won’t be another 10-year anniversary of ‘We’ll Live & Die In These Towns and it’s an album that means the world to me, so to go out and play the songs unplugged as they were originally written, feels like the right way to put them to bed. I hope you’ll come along and sing them with me.”

What to wear: An Adidas tracksuit top, a mod haircut and a pair of bootcut jeans from Burton.

The Wombats, The ‘A Guide To Love, Loss And Desperation’ tour



Just the one big night out for the Liverpool trio’s definitive debut album, which had us dancing to Joy Division, backfiring at the disco and killing the director. Murph and the lads are heading to Brixton Academy for one big blast of their underrated ndie-pop bangers.

Where and when:

30 June: Brixton Academy, London

What to wear: A Joy Division t-shirt, obvs.

The View, The ‘Hats Off The Buskers’ tour



The Dundee indie scamps are heroes in their homeland, a fact that is reflected in the six-consecutive-night stint at legendary Glasgow venue King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut that kicks off this tour. The shows will celebrate a decade of their debut album ‘Hats Off The Buskers’, which contained the infectious (possibly literally) ‘Same Jeans’, a song about a man who’s “had the same jeans on for four days now”.

Where and when:

February 19: Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

February 20: Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

February 21: Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

February 22: Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

February 23: Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

February 24: Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

May 04: Glasgow, Barrowlands

May 05: Aberdeen, Garage

May 07: Manchester, Ruby Lounge

May 10: London, Garage

May 12: Cardiff, Tramshed

May 13: Liverpool, Hangar34

May 14: Sheffield, Foundry

May 16: Carlisle, Old Fire Station

May 17: Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

What to wear: The same jeans you’ve had on for four days now.

U2, The ‘Joshua Tree’ tour



Andy Willsher/NME

It’s 30 years since Bono and his pals released ‘The Joshua Tree’ and they have marked this fact with a video announcement of the tour, which combines images of them looking all 80s and leather-clad with images looking… old. But the tunes don’t age, yeah?

Where and when:

July 8: Twickenham Stadium, London

July 9: Twickenham Stadium, London

July 22: Croke Park, Dublin

What to wear: A leather waistcoat and 30 years of disappointment.