Goldie hails Band 4 Refugees supergroup at VO5 NME Awards 2017

Band are set to perform along with Wiley, Pet Shop Boys, Bastille and Dua Lipa

Goldie has hailed the Band 4 Refugees supergroup at tonight’s (February 15) VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The collective, which features Charli XCX, Pixie Geldof, Marika Hackman and members of Peace, Slaves, Years & Years, Circa Waves, Swim Deep and Black Honey, formed in late 2016 in conjunction with charity Help Refugees. They’re joining Bastille, Dua Lipa, Wiley and Godlike Geniuses Pet Shop Boys in entertaining some of music’s finest at the most rock’n’roll night of the year.

Goldie told NME on the red carpet: “I think it’s fucking amazing [that they’re doing this]. In times of darkness we need musicians to stand up and be heard. The best music has come out of dark times, let’s be honest.”

The VO5 NME Awards 2017 takes place tonight (February 15) at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Make sure you tune into the Facebook Live stream on NME’s official Facebook page. During Bands4Refugees’ performance details of how to donate to Help Refugees will be shown on screen – or you can text REFU to 70700 to give £5.

Stay with us here at NME.COM/awards to get all the latest news, videos, photos and gossip from the ceremony, which will also see Pet Shop Boys receive the Godlike Genius Award and close the ceremony with a live performance.

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyoncé led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.